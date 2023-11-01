Facing the Wall was one of the most appreciated comics when it premiered in 2022, on this occasion cARTEm Cómics publishes the second volume with which it concludes the Pautot case and the dichotomy between the choice of freedom or what is correct

In 2022 cARTEm Cómics published the first volume of Frente al Murooriginally published in French by the Casterman publishing house in the French country, which became one of the publications that captivated readers and critics, because it showed the harsh reality of Jean-Claude Pautot, a criminal who has spent almost as much time in prison as in freedomalthough with his eyes on the rearview mirror in case someone was chasing him as he fled.

In the first volume it was presented to hero, causing more rejection than empathya, who has visited the prison world since adolescence. Pautot is a person who has grown up in the Parisian banlieus and the environment together with his personality have made him oriented towards a life of crimewhich is shown discontinuously by the author, interspersing more current moments with the past in the narrative.

The plot

As a criminal, in Facing the Wall 2, Pautot continues his eternal flight and mental struggle between doing the right thing or continuing to seek freedom by all means. As could already be seen in the first volume, this graphic novel narrates the experiences of Jean-Claude Pautot, delving deeper into what was stated in the first volume.

Again the author narrates Specific facts from Pautot’s biography in eight chaptersdoing time jumps from his youth to his maturity, in a parallel evolution that marks the decisions and actions taken by the protagonist. These actions entail personal sacrifices and collateral damage, but they give rise to an itireless fight for survival.

In this volume It details how the criminal career began of the protagonist, the reaction to fear that generates its presence and the vicarious learning that immerses him in complex situations due to his peers, making resolving them further entangle his future. Also shown is his stay in the French Foreign Legion, where he learned how to handle explosives and difficulty maintaining his fugitive life with a family and love life.

The authors

Jean-Claude Pautot, was one of the most wanted criminals in France, and Laurent Astier, an experienced author, remain as the artistic team that develops the biography of the first in the ninth art. As it appeared in the first volume, The perpetrators met in one of the high security prisons existing in France, where Astier taught a comics course for inmates, which Pautot attended along with eight other convicts.

As indicated previously, the volume is structured in eight chapters, like the first, but in this there is a “hidden” chapterwhich the author decided not to include, according to Pautot, because it seemed to elevate drug traffickers, a fact that the ex-convict himself censures, as well explained in the extras.

“That drug trafficking that damaged the “code of honor”, ​​that appearance of righteousness that kept the gangsters of before” Jean-Claude Pautot

Alternating history makes it more vivid than linear sequencing of the protagonist’s actions, because it gives him greater depth and intimacy, thereby you come to empathize more with the protagonist, a fact that did not occur in the first volume. The alternation of places through which the action takes place shows the magnitude of the criminal actions of the author, who was in a large number of European countries, until he was arrested in Germany.

It’s fair highlight Laurent Astier’s know-how with drawing and, mainly, with the color with which it provides this, because it makes it very easy for the reader to place the action and the temporal moment in which it occurs, highlighting the copper color palette to emphasize more or less happy past events and criminal actions in blue tones, as well as the prisons in green. With the exception of the paint, which stands out in full color.

This chromatic tone emphasizes the sequencing by interspersed chapterswhich are one of the great successes of the work, clearly identifying each story within the general context, maintaining originality and freshness with which he surprised readers in the first volume.

The edition

Little can be added to what has already been described in other works of cARTEm Cómics, since The publisher remains committed to offering an edition with a high quality finish at competitive prices. In this case it maintains the matte hardcoversome generous measures 21 x 29.7 cm and one length somewhat smaller than the first volume, this being 128 pages; again the translation of Mateo Pierre Avit Ferrerowhich has done such good work in other volumes of the publishing house.

In the extras of the workin addition to the hidden chapter that was not, include royal file documents by Jean Claude Pautot, including some of the spanish courtsas well as the French and the General Directorate of the French Judicial Police, explaining how the GSG-9 of the German police finally made it available to the French authorities.

Definitely, This second volume maintains the tension and quality of the firstmaking Facing the Wall is one of the best comics published in recent times, showing the reality of prison and the constant tension and pressure of being persecuted for leading a life of crime, which makes Pautot’s life very interesting but claustrophobic and lonely, so his redemption is what highlights this biographical story perfectly designed by Laurent Astier.

