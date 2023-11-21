Review of Dreamland, the new SkyShowtime original series about a budding mother who is threatened by her sister’s return home.

Dreamland is SkyShowtime’s new commitment to nourish the catalog of its streaming platform with exclusive series. The comedy arrived in the British Isles at the beginning of the year and this week it finally lands in Spain completely dubbed into Spanish.

For now, only the first episode of Dreamland has been released, of the six that will make up its first season, and every Wednesday a new chapter will be added to the platform, which will mean that the end of the season will reach us almost at Christmas.

A slightly strange date to be watching this series, since its summer setting in the coastal town of Margateunless you are nostalgic for summer, it is not very suitable to enjoy it in winter.

Furthermore, the strategy of releasing a weekly episode of Dreamland Instead of publishing it in its entirety, it is a bit annoying for a serie of these characteristics -with so few and so short chapters, each one has a duration of approximately 22 minutes-, since it quite invites you to do a marathon and watch it in one go.

Now, having seen the first episode, maybe it won’t hurt so much that you can’t go for the rest, because if you have to wait another seven days for a comedy that doesn’t quite work in its first few bars You may avoid the temptation to continue with her.

Freema Agyeman stars in the improvable Dreamland

Dreamland start at the top, with very saturated settings and characters whose identities are well marked from the costumes and makeup to the performances, seeking to be recognizable in each of their frames. Despite everything, in its first 22 minutes there is no time for us to fit this family into the family tree.

But his biggest problem appears when he exposes his story, posing a series of conflicts that do not seem to develop outside of the anecdotal. Some are interesting and others are not clear to me what they are.

Dreamland tells us the story of Trishplayed by Freema Agyeman, a young woman who is going to be a mother and the first thing she thinks of doing to celebrate it is something she has named “festival baby”, a kind of gender reveal party that, instead of revealing the baby’s gender, serves to express his wish for it to be a girl.

The party is full of clichés, both when pointing out genitals and highlighting other stereotypes associated with women. A couple of characters from those who attend that “festival babe” make some comments, but none interesting enough to create a counterpoint or encourage other ideas.

It could just be the way they wanted to portray Trish, but when she’s in the hospital and the doctor makes gender-related jokes she doesn’t laugh, so the series It just seems like an ignorant reflection of today’s society..

She then introduces an older lesbian couple, and gives us a short speech in which Trish expresses how black women are, among many other things, belittled by the healthcare system, while also indicating the pain that still accompanies her from her previous abortions. .

And Dreamland pretends to have some kind of feminist discourse, limps and lose focus. Although we would have to see how the series evolves in its subsequent episodes to see if what has been outlined in this first chapter is rounded out.

It seems that the following episodes will focus on showing us the contrast between Trish and her reappeared sister Melembodied by Lily Allen, as well as that of the different generations of the family. You may be able to shine brighter by developing these interpersonal relationships.

The first episode of the Dreamland series has been released on SkyShowtime he Wednesday, November 21, and every week we will have a new one. Today, the comedy has not yet been renewed for a second season.

VALUATION:

Despite being so short, the Dreamland series arrives in fragments on SkyShowtime and its first episode does not seem to be too promising, with a comedy that does not quite find its place.

THE BEST:

Attractive staging.

WORST:

He doesn’t have a clear speech.