Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur comes to theaters to tell us an adventure in which Nobita and Doraemon must travel to the age of the dinosaurs.

If the title of Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur sounds familiar to you, it is not by accident, since the latest feature film in the cosmic Cat which has been released in Spain is halfway between the sequel and the remake of Doraemon and the little dinosaur (2006), which in turn was a remake of a previous animated film based on the original manga by Fujiko F. Fujio.

As the distribution of Doraemon is in our country, it is very easy to ignore that Nobita’s new dinosaur will be part of the celebration for the 50th anniversary of Doraemon occurred in 2020, along with Stand by Me Doraemon 2.

Alfa Pictures y Luk International They have managed to bring it to Spain – with dubbing into Spanish, Catalan and Basque, with the same cast as the anime – and they have done so by taking the film to even more theaters than The Boy and the Heron from Hayao Miyazakialthough they have forgotten along the way to have the press to talk about the film.

the anime of Doraemon It is quite traditional, it focuses on telling you about Nobita’s misadventures in his neighborhood, his toxic friendship with Tsuneo y Gigantehis eternal infatuation with Shizukaand its dependence on the almost magical technology of Doraemon.

Instead, feature films practically become an isekai, taking its protagonists out of that familiar environment to take them to other worlds or other times. On this occasion they travel millions of years into the past, to the age of the dinosaurs.

Doraemon: Nobita’s new dinosaur reinvents a classic

Although the general structure of the film is inevitably reminiscent of previous versions of this story, Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur provides enough new features to make it worth watching its 106 minutes of footage, and also to add some wink that only You will understand if you saw the 2006 film.

There are more subtle changes, such as the replacement of certain Doraemon gadgets by others that end up fulfilling the same function, while others are more substantial, such as the choice of the dinosaurs that are the protagonists of the film, now a couple belonging to an invented race that is justified as a kind of missing link.

But the greatest advance that this film makes compared to its predecessors is the elimination of the antagonist group, which fortunately has ceased to be considered an essential requirement in animated cinema in favor of other conflicts just as intense.

You’re searching for the lost family of your new dinosaurs in a hostile territory, there’s no need for a trafficking gang from the future to add drama!

However, there are other aspects in which Doraemon continues to carry that 50-year legacyand perhaps it’s too naïve to think that I should stop showing you Shizuka as a bathroom freak, or pink, eyelashes, and hearts as identifying attributes for the gender of an animal that happens to be female.

What he has not lost, nor should he ever lose, is another type of innocence, that of connecting so well with his smallest audience.

Doraemon’s gadgets from the s.XXII They still have it that retro-futuristic air applied to the most spectacular gadgetswhich seem very impractical but whose designs are reminiscent of toys capable of fulfilling the best childhood fantasies.

Like building a campsite in a hot air balloon made from a bouncy castle or eating chocolates that allow you to make friends with a dinosaur.

It has also been always there that didactic interest in feature filmsnow offering a brief history of humanity, highlighting the difference between Jurassic y Cretaceousinterspersing figures and data in its plot, which make us better understand the variety of dinosaur species, their behavior and evolution.

Without great pretensions, assuming the meteorite as the only possible cause of its extinction, and creating an unnecessary new race that could well have been replaced by another known one.

If at the beginning I said that the narrative of the cosmic cat anime was far from that of its films, On an aesthetic level the same thing happens. The new dinosaur Nobita continues with the stylized designs of its own characters the latest generation of Doraemonbut enriches them with new layers of depth in shading and lighting.

His use of light and the beautiful panoramic views of the Cretaceous end up rounding out the film so that it is a correct feature film, more careful and polished, and allows itself to stand out at times on the big screen.

The result would have been practically perfect visually if they had chosen to use traditional animation throughout the footage without resorting to cel shading to build their herds of dinosaurs, or if at least they had worked on their integration with more respect for the drawing.

In case you are interested in this film, do not miss the opportunity to go to the cinema, because today most Doraemon feature films can only be seen through Boing or buying them physically, but you never know what movies will be released on the chain and Luk Internacional does not have all the releases available on its website either.

Furthermore, it is always positive to meet a new premiere of Doraemon, since the films arrive in Spain intermittently and in disarray with respect to their Japanese release. Doraemon: Nobita’s New Dinosaur was released in theaters last year Friday October 10.