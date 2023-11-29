Again under the direction of Tomohisa Taguchi, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning lands in cinemas in Spain on December 1, 2023.

It is very likely that you came to read this content as a result of the strong headline I posted about Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, but The “crappy ending” thing is not something I say (that too), but rather the film itself says it as such. But we’ll get to that (of course, without spoilers, so you can read without fear).

Let’s start first with the plot of the movie, which serves as a sequel to the excellent Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. Located in 2012, ten years have passed since Daisuke Motomiya and the rest of the protagonists of the second part of the iconic series anime They have lived their adventure in the digital world.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

Now Daisuke is 20 years old and both he and his group of chosen children are slowly changing both physically and in their lifestyle, all of them in the company of their faithful Digimon.

But one day a giant DigiEgg suddenly appears above the Tokyo Tower floating in the sky and a mysterious young man climbing the tower. When Daisuke and company go to investigate they discover that this boy named Lui Ohwada claims to be the first Chosen Child in the world..

The shadow of the previous film is too long…

Being a sequel to Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna It is inevitable to make comparisons in this new installment, and the difference in Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning It’s too big. Worse.

The previous film was a perfect closing for the group of Chosen Children led by Tai despite being loaded with a lot of drama in which I ended up crying my eyes out (and that without being a die-hard fan of the franchise). Damn, the trailer alone brought tears to your eyes!

With Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning I thought I was going to draw on the same emotional burden, since it is inevitable that the next group of Chosen Children will also have to get rid of their Digimon like Tai, Matt and company did.

However, although it has some moments of drama, things go the other way due to the meaning of the giant DigiEgg and the whole background with Lui that, for obvious reasons, I am not going to explain. You better see it for yourself.

But the tone is too different from what was seen previously when showing what, for me, is the darkest moment ever seen in the franchise.. It almost feels like you’re watching an anime like Another, Mirai Nikki, or some Junji Ito story instead of a Digimon movie, and that says it all.

To this we must add that The action is conspicuous by its absence except for the last section in which we see the final battle between the Digimon, but it is not something that stands out especially beyond its animation quality, since it does not convey the same epic seen in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna.

It’s more, Its ending is so bland that even one of the main Digimon says “what a crappy ending”. Not even the film itself seems to take its conclusion seriously.

Of course the highlights of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is the animation quality of the movie fruit of the great direction carried out by Tomohisa Taguchi, filmmaker behind the previous feature film.

The soundtrack is also a highlight, where we find, among other songs, the legendary opening of Digimon Adventure 02, Target, a song performed by Koji Wada.

Otherwise, Although the plot deals with several interesting themes, it leaves the feeling of being “just another movie”especially if you compare it with the previous delivery.

Despite everything, the film is very entertaining and not boring at all, so its approximately 80 minutes of duration will go by quickly in the cinema.

Although the title refers to the beginning of the Chosen Children, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning may well be the beginning of a new string of films, after all there are more protagonists of the anime series who are also waiting for their feature film. But, given what we have seen, as the “original” film that takes away everything else.

VALUATION:

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is a good movie that will entertain fans of the franchise, but if you expect the same excitement as the previous installment you may be disappointed.

THE BEST:

The quality of the animation and its soundtrack. Some topics it deals with are very interesting.

WORST:

The shadow of Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna is too big, it lacks the emotion, drama and epicness seen in the previous film.