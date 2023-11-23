Review of the HBO Max documentary about Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double who was paralyzed during the filming of Harry Potter.

Although the Harry Potter saga is mainly known for three children who managed to achieve fame, the truth is that many more were needed to build this magical world created by JK Rowling. Some were lucky, like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint; and others not so much, like David Holmesthe boy to whom this documentary has been dedicated.

Well, in order to do the epic action scenes of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe, like many other actors, needed the presence of so-called stunt doublesfilm professionals capable of falling out of a window or having fire thrown at them without ending up with their bones ground up or completely burned.

But as a risky profession that it is, Not all stuntmen manage to retire safely. Just as it happened to David Holmes, a young British man who became paralyzed while acting as Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double during the pre-production of the seventh film in the Harry Potter saga.

But beyond being his stunt double, David Holmes was also, and is, one of Radcliffe’s closest friends, that with this documentary released on HBO Max, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, wants to honor him by letting the world know his story, his friendship, and Holmes’ daily struggle after becoming wheelchair-bound.

A documentary not suitable for all audiences

Before watching this documentary you have to be very clear about the story of David Holmes, a young gymnast full of vitality who at the age of 28 was left permanently in a wheelchair After an accident during a rehearsal for the action scenes of The Deathly Hallows, his neck was broken.

This means that part of the documentary involves seeing a 28-year-old young man having to assume that he will never walk again, see him overcoming different operations to try to lead a slightly better life or seeing him having to assume at almost 40 years old that his deterioration continues to progress and very soon he will lose the mobility of both his arms.

And although David Holmes’ strength, and attitude, are more than enviable, Not all viewers may be prepared to see someone suffering. like this in a hospital or in a wheelchair.

Personally, after a series of personal events over the last few years, I can say that I had a really bad time watching David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, especially for hospital scenes or medical tests with which the former stuntman discovers that he can no longer feel part of his arm.

Although it is true that the documentary begins by showing different images from the filming of the Harry Potter films in which David Holmes participated, as well as photographs of his travels with Daniel Radcliffe and other companions in the saga, this focuses mainly on the years after the accident.

Normal, since David Holmes: The Boy Who Livedwants to function as a kind of song to life and hope through the eyes of someone who could have completely collapsed and who, however, preferred to move forward and face problems with optimism and acceptance.

The best of the Harry Potter saga: Daniel Radcliffe

He has been proving it for years and with this documentary it is even more evident, The best of the three protagonists of the Harry Potter saga, without a doubt, is the actor Daniel Radcliffe. Well, after having managed to overcome a difficult period of alcoholism, he managed to be reborn as someone humble and down-to-earth, who is also the owner of his film career.

This is demonstrated in this documentary, which he not only produced, but also participates in and he shows himself openly crying or confessing how much it hurts him to see his friend like this, despite the great optimism that David shows throughout the production.

In fact, Radcliffe’s attitude makes even more evident the little, or no, relationship he seems to have with his other two great companions in the saga: Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively.

Not only do they not appear in the documentary, but they are not visible in the scenes either. in which the filming of the Harry Potter films is remembered or in the photos of Radcliffe’s intimate moments with Holmes and other stuntmen. What’s more, they also do not appear in those taken during the charity tournaments that are organized each year to help Holmes’ foundation.

And it’s not that they don’t invite the actors of the saga, well In the documentary, photographs are shared with other “minor” actors of the franchisesuch as Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, or Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley.

Although the documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived It’s not about Daniel Radcliffe, his presence encompasses everythingfrom the beginning of his friendship with his stunt double to how very present he is in his life after the accident.

Perhaps that is one of the aspects that is most missing in the documentary, sinceThe videos and images from the filming of the films only take up a very small amount of space. of the entire production, precisely the moments that would make Harry Potter fans enjoy it the most.

However, We must recognize how much all those who have participated have exposed themselves in David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, who have not been afraid to cry in front of the cameras or to confess how much the situation of their friend and companion hurts them. Now available on HBO Max.