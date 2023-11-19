The prequel to The Hunger Games, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, has already hit theaters, but adapting such a long novel could have worked against it.

Since the publication of a new Hunger Games novel written by Suzanne Collins was confirmed, alerts regarding the development of the film have been raised and It was a matter of time before Lionsgate was interested in adapting The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, since the tetralogy was a social and fundraising phenomenon and almost the only saga of novel adaptations that managed to work after the end of Harry Potter. The production company did not take long to confirm it and the very launch of the book already came with the news of the adaptation, luckily they did not rush and have tried to make the film more faithful to the work, but with many bumps.

One of the biggest obstacles is the length of the novel, more than 600 pages that tell us the first steps in the rise of Snow and the origins and construction of Panem, the Districts and the Hunger Games themselves. All this introduction and detail that Collins has in representing Panem and a Capitol in its early years is captured very well in the film with those buildings under construction or the poor functioning and reception that the Games are having. But Francis Lawrence’s attention to detail in trying to give us a new experience in this dystopian world is what also makes the film trip over itself.

It is not bad at all and it is clear that there are intentions to respect the original work, we are not going to compare it either because it would not be fair since it is in two such different media. but try taking those 600 pages to the two and a half hours that it ends up lasting in the beginning does not feel burdensomebut as it progresses it seems that they are skipping things or speeding up others to speed up the film and above all it is noticeable in the relationships of the characters, which end up remaining in the main layer and feel very artificial.

That is what hurts the film again and I think it is one of the most important points of the novel that the director has skipped. In Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes out of the importance of the Hunger Games and their emotion due to the morbidity it causes, the most important thing is the relationships of its charactersespecially one as tragic as that of our protagonists, Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) and Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), but since it is so compressed in time no evolution is felt nor does it end up connecting with the psychology of both.

It’s hard to understand if what Coryo does is out of love or greed (sorry for comparing again, I’ll try not to do it too much) but In the novel it is very clear what the main impulse is in each action that the protagonist does. and that is what makes him such an interesting character, because we know what his end will be, but not his beginning. With Lucy Gray I don’t have so many problems, follow her emotions and what she really thinks about everything she is experiencing and if what he feels for Snow is real or is like the Katniss and Peeta.

That is to say, lack of chemistry between themthere are not as many sequences as there should be to feel attachment and emotions for the two of them and that itself hinders the entire engine of the film, the supposed mutual love that they both feel. This does not mean that the actors play a bad role.both are impeccable in their interpretations, but the decisions that have been made in the narrative hinder the relationship between the two of them and I think that the intention of not showing Snow’s real intentions at any time breaks the entire character construction.

Hay Another great factor that also feels wasted in the film is the large number of secondary characters in the film. and the background of the true life of the Snows who are in the Capitol but with a terrible life and from there emerges Coriolanus’ need for victory until he became a being of pure greed and search for power. That is highlighted in a couple of scenes but little else until some scenes that go on later that end up involving more in the plot and I don’t want to reveal.

Regarding the secondary ones, Sejanus fails especially (Josh Andres Rivera), Coriolanus Snow’s supposed best friend who has managed to move from District 2 to the Capitol thanks to his father’s wealth. It’s a shame that they don’t go into that much depth.in what unites them and the benefits that both get from maintaining that relationship. Josh Andres plays the character perfectly giving all the emotion to its scenes, but once again the rhythm and narration disconnects us from everything that is happening and this leads us to realize the weakest point of the film and that it would have had a simple solution that Lionsgate would like. It would have been perfect.

During the film, this lack of development stands out, of knowing more about its characters and the film succeeds in many cuts with the original work to speed up the story such as the relationship with the rest of the classmates or alter the order of things a little ( last comparison). The solution to making a perfect movie was right in front of them and They have sinned by not having enough ambition with this new bet. And the perfect solution would have been to make two filmsreturn to the travel times and that division that the sagas adapted to cinemas made in their latest installments to load two installments with emotion and get double the profit.

Harry Potter or even Twilight already did it, but the same saga of The Hunger Games also ended up having a final installment divided into two that left all the viewers wanting to see how it ended and I don’t want to spoil too much Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but it’s made perfectly to cut the movie in half and have two two-hour movies where you can better delve into your characters, the relationships and the ambition of each one, that is, all those narrative and rhythm problems could have been fixed with an almost nostalgic (and capitalist) movement like dividing something into two.

Because everything goes beyond the lack of character developmentis that this same ends up generating a lot of disconnection with everything that happens and the actions of the characters are not as surprising as they should be and it is a shame because the entire cast is more than perfect and they could have played much more impressive scenes with Volumnia (Viola Davis) or Casca (Peter Dinklage) but their characters end up being left in almost cameos for a film that lasts two and a half hours.

The solution might even have been a surprise, because The first film could have adapted the first two parts of the book and in the second we find the third partwhich is much more complex to develop and requires the viewer to change their perception of everything they have seen before. But it could also have been a surprise for the readers of the novel by adding new stories after what happened at the end of the novel. and that this prequel ends up connecting more directly with the Katniss trilogy.

With all this it seems that the film does not meet its objectives, but it really has several positive things such as the interpretation of the actors that has already been highlighted above and Although everything that happens feels somewhat rushed, the film manages to show us Snow’s entire evolution, although somewhat more superficial. and with less development. With changes that many fans and followers of the world of The Hunger Games and readers of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes could bother them a little and changes that could leave the viewer in general with the feeling that everything is happening just because.

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes could have been more ambitiouslike its protagonist and offer us two brilliant films that would have developed a world as rich and interesting as Panem. It could also have given us a much more exciting impossible romantic relationship with this division like the one experienced by Katniss and Peeta in the future of this universe, but everything has ended up remaining superficial and I think it was the biggest fear of many readershow they were going to adapt such a long novel that has a very important division in the story and that has actually cost a lot to capture in a film.