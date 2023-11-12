Little by little, after a long period that has had Wanda Maximoff moving between villainy and mental derangement, Marvel has returned the Scarlet Witch to her heroine status. Panini Comics attends the opening of its magical products store, Emporio, together with Darcy Lewis.

This is not Westview, New Jersey. It’s Lotkill, New York

In recent times we have witnessed a relatively rapid restructuring of the Scarlet Witch character. First in the episodes of the Judgment of Magneto, as part of that mutant universe that Jonathan Hickman reconfigured to then have the miniseries Darkhold, also with the scriptwriter of this current series, Steve Orlando, and now see itself once again enrolled in a lineup of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes led by Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers, led by Jed MacKay.

After her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she also suffered her time as the Dark Scarlet Witch until the outcome of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it now seems that she will live the way back, at least in the comics, to return to be the Wanda that we all remember from her best times, those in which John Byrne had not come to unsettle her from the pages of Avengers West Coast.

But on this return she will not be alone. She does so accompanied by Darcy Lewis in what is her first appearance in the comics after being Jane Foster’s scientific partner in the MCU in the first Thor films and coming into contact with the world of the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision. Darcy will be the first person to cross the Last Door, the option that Wanda has given for those people who, in her desperation, have no more need than to receive her help. Miss Lewis’s problem will be the first of the mysteries that we will face throughout these pages, remaining in suspense until the end of the volume while other characters appear in the plot, some of which represent a most interesting encounter. inside Wanda’s life.

The daughter who is not

After a first introductory chapter, in which the Scarlet Witch will demonstrate what she is capable of in this new company by saving an Italian town from the greed of the magician who has set himself up as its mayor and enslaved its inhabitants, we will have a visit from Viv Vision, daughter of everyone’s favorite synthezoid, except when he tried to dominate the world, in Roger Stern’s The Avengers, back in the mid-eighties. As Wanda points out, she could be the closest thing to a daughter of his today, since the brain imprints of Vision’s deceased wife’s programming came from the Scarlet Witch. Although Viv makes it clear that she was the one who comforted her after the death of her mother, she does not see her as her successor or her equal.

Steve Orlando takes advantage of these episodes to create a very lively environment around Wanda because apart from giving her a job and providing her with a very rich environment between her own family (we will see Mercury and Polaris, her brothers) and those who surround her during the day every day (apart from Darcy and Viv we will have Ororo Monroe, Storm in these vignettes), generates a feeling of empathy towards her person, what she has had to go through to return to being who she was, away from a darkness that detracted from her great part of the brilliance that managed to make Clint Barton fall in love with her or that she got the favor of screenwriters who did so much for her, like Steve Englehart, who put her in the race to be Celestial Madonna and led to her wedding with the Vision.

The lessons learned

The passage through life gives us experience. Situations that in premature stages of our existence could have broken us or overcome us become different opportunities as we move forward. Falling into our dark side is easier when it has not yet been tried, but when we have returned from there, we know those sensations and we do not want to repeat them or we prefer only to take advantage of the advantages and not fall into the disadvantages, it is easier to push ourselves to the limit without cross the border. That is the virtue that Wanda takes advantage of in these pages, exploring all her power without losing control, being aware of everything she has behind her, especially with very clear ideas about who she wants to be at that moment and what she is willing to do. to sacrifice.

The pencils of Sara Pichelli and Russell Dauterman, who takes the reins of the covers and the fifth episode of the contents in this softcover volume, are the ideal complement to the scripts of Steve Orlando. They provide great spectacularity to the set, including ten consecutive splash pages by Pichelli in number three, which break with the usual narrative but narrate like a story the resolution of her intervention in Subatómica, together with Mardj, the last survivor of the city her. Despite all these congratulations, upon finishing reading these first five installments we are left with the feeling that something is not quite working, although we hope that the series continues to pick up pace and return Wanda to the altars of superheroes.

