Apple’s latest financial results, those for the quarter that runs from August 1 to October 31, left the main headline of the sharp drop in Mac sales, probably due to a mix of an unfavorable launch schedule and the strong sales that the company had. first generation of M chips, capitalizing on a lot of interest and leaving little room for renewals with the M2.

However, there is another reading for these results, which suggests that it has not been a great year for Apple in terms of billing. Especially if we look back: Apple has invoiced 11,000 million dollars less than in 2022 (Remember that Apple’s fiscal year ends in October).

And above all, there is no one to blame for this fall. But many. Almost all of them are.

Only Services are saved

A quick look at Apple’s revenue evolution. After significant growth in the first decade of the 2000s, especially in its second half, the 1910s saw vertical growth to the point of reaching a trillion dollars in market capitalization at the end of the decade.

The growth of the iPhone as a great bastion was accompanied by the opening towards new product ranges: the iPad (2010), the Apple Watch (2014 and marketing in 2015) or the AirPods (late 2016). Also the HomePod, its growing commitment to the Services division or the squaring of the circle that represented the launch of Apple Silicon for Macs.

If we look at the interannual variation of these incomes, it is easy to detect which years were the ones with the greatest growth. Those of the consolidation of the iPod and the arrival of the iPhone take the cake, but also the pandemic, which led to abnormal growth for a company that had already become gigantic.

This year, Apple has seen its turnover fall by 3% compared to the previous year. This has only happened three other times so far this century:

In 2001, when the mix of a global recession, the explosion of dotcoms and the panic that any technological project entailed for the investor; The slowdown in business investment due to 9/11 and the restructuring process in which Apple was still immersed left a drop of almost 40%… after having grown almost 50% the previous year, however.

In 2016, when the sales of the iPhone 6S were very far from those achieved by the previous generation, the first that brought two new real models (we do not count the 5C-5S duo) and the expected increase in screens.

In 2018when the iPhone

What has happened this year?

Let’s look at the evolution of the income of Apple’s business lines:

Do you notice anything in common? Indeed, all have fallen this last year except Services. That 2023 has once again been a year in which Apple fails to improve its income from the previous year cannot be explained because the iPhone has not aroused enough interest, or because Mac sales have fallen, or because the iPad has declined. , or because the division that includes Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple TV, among others, has also fallen. It is because of all of that at the same time, with many nuances.

On the other side of the scale, Services continues to grow unstoppably. Ten years ago it was the fourth division by revenue, only slightly above ‘Wearables, Home and Accessories’ at a time when there was no Apple Watch, no AirPods or HomePod. Today is the second and At the current rate, it will take little time to account for 25% of Apple’s income. It’s going for 22%.

Featured image | Xataka with Midjourney.

In Xataka | I have visited Apple’s laboratories in France: here they test the safety of their products with extreme measures (including lasers).