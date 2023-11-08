The collective The Glory Society has announced the cancellation of Revenant Hillthe spiritual successor to Night in the Woods co-created by the late Alec Holowka, who passed away a few years ago.

Through a widespread message sui socialthe development team has made it known that the cancellation of the project is due to defection of two important members of the firm due to serious health problems. Without these people it became impossible to continue the work, which is why The Glory Society has amicably decided to permanently suspend the development of Revenant Hill.

“We are a cooperative and make decisions collectively,” the statement reads. “For us, this is the direction to take for the well-being of the team, which is frankly more important than video games. In the future, maybe we’ll talk about what we created and learned together. In the meantime we want to thank everyone who worked with us, supported us and believed in us.”

Revenant Hill should have seen the light of day on PC and PlayStation consoles.

