Denpasar Voice – The Palestinian foreign player, Mohammed Rashid, had to be on the bench when Bali United faced Madura United.

Stefano Cugurra chose to leave Mohammed Rashid as a substitute and only played him in the 40th minute to replace Ramdani Lestaluhu.

Not because he was left out, this was done by Stefano Cugurra because Mohammed Rashid had just played for Palestine in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Apart from Mohammed Rashid, Bali United’s foreign retainer from Thailand, Elias Dolah, was also benched by Stefano Cugurra for the same reason.

As is known, Mohammed Rashid is on the agenda with the Palestinian National Team to play two matches against Lebanon and Australia in Kuwait.

Meanwhile, Elias Dolah is carrying out the agenda with the Thai National Team to face China and Singapore.

“We didn’t keep them, but they just came from the National Team agenda. Like Rashid, who had just arrived from Kuwait for almost 15 hours. We have a plan for these two players not to play from the start but when needed they will come on from the bench. “As a result, they can both help the team achieve positive results in this match,” explained Coach Teco, quoted from the official Bali United website.

In this match, Bali United successfully secured victory over Madura United FC which was held on Thursday (23/11/2023) afternoon at the Gelora Bangkalan Stadium, Madura.

The match ended with a final score of 2-1, Bali United’s goals were scored by M. Rahmat and Irfan Jaya. (*/Ana AP)