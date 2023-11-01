Suara.com – The marriage of Cristian Gonzales’ daughter, Amanda Gonzales, to Christian Rontini, who used Javanese customs, a few days ago attracted quite a lot of public attention.

Apparently, the traditional Javanese wedding of Amanda Gonzales and Christian Rontini was also the dream of Cristian Gonzales’ wife Eva Nurida, who wanted her first child to get married in a golden carriage.

“This is my dream too, I want my first child to be at Royal, on a train. That’s my dream,” said Eva Nurida, wife of Cristian Gonzales and mother of Amanda Gonzales on Trans TV’s Rumpi program, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Because of this, Eva Nurida chose the Agung pavilion, Royal Ambarrukmo Yogyakarta as the wedding venue for her daughter, Amanda Gonzales, on Saturday (28/10/2023).

Eva Nurida is also very grateful that her son’s wedding, which uses Javanese customs, went very smoothly. In fact, the preparation only took about 1 month.

Amanda Gonzales. (Instagram/gonzalezamanda10)

“That’s why Alhamdulillah, Allah gave us a smooth wedding at the Agung pavilion using a golden carriage and it was truly (Javanese custom) there,” said Cristian Gonzales’ wife.

Not without reason, Eva Nurida wanted Amanda Gonzales to have a traditional Javanese wedding in the Agung pavilion, because her family is still of royal descent.

Because of this, Eva really worked hard for her dream, which didn’t come true when she got married, to come true when her son got married.

“Because it’s actually from my uncle. My uncle still has blood like that (from the palace), he said. Even though I’m not like that, the important thing is my child,” he explained.