Israel accelerated plans to dismantle the al-Aqsa Mosque as the main reason for the October 7 attack by Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Khaled Meshaal, former Hamas Political Bureau Chief who lives in exile, reveals the main reason Hamas launched the spectacular attack on Israel on October 7 last.

According to him, the attack was motivated by Israel’s efforts to accelerate plans to demolish the al-Aqsa Mosque and plans by extremist Zionist ministers to complete the Judaization of the West Bank and Jerusalem by displacing their residents.

This was revealed by Meshaal in a speech at a conference organized by the International Islamic Forum for Parliament on Friday evening last week.

Here are the most important points from Khaled Meshaal’s speech:

What happened at the al-Aqsa Mosque, the accelerated demolition plans, and the plans of extremist ministers to complete the Judaization of the West Bank and Jerusalem and displace their residents, were the motivations behind the October 7 attack.

The suffering of more than 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in occupied cells, the slow death in Gaza after 17 years of siege, and the transformation of the issue into a war of occupation and settlement, all this happened. We were present in the leadership of our victorious movement and brigade when they decided to liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Resistance has grown from the uprising and war in Gaza to taking major steps, such as Hurricane al-Aqsa, on our long journey towards Palestinian liberation.

The impressive performance of the al-Qassam Mujahideen in fighting ground forces entering Gaza shows their sincere faith and devotion to the Koran, as well as the quality of education.

From Arab initiatives to recent summits, the Arab leadership appears powerless in the face of the Zionist occupation.

If the people of Algeria, Afghanistan and Vietnam listen to the supporters of defeat who demand our surrender, then Algeria, Afghanistan and Vietnam will not be free from colonialism and occupation.