Data shows that a number of European countries supplied the weapons used by Israel in attacking the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

BRUSSELS – A data obtained by Euronews shows several countries Europe has supplied critical weapons and equipment likely used by the army Israel in his attack on Gaza Strip .

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) provided data on arms sales from Europe to Israel between 2013 and 2022, which shows Italy and Germany have supplied the Israeli military with critical weapons and equipment now being used in Gaza.

Meanwhile, according to the Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), the UK has a profitable deal in supplying the Israeli Air Force.

SIPRI, an independent research institute based in Sweden, detailed that Germany had sent more than 1,000 tank engines to Israel.

Based on an export permit from 2000, they claimed that the weapon was used in the Merkava-4 tank and the Namer armored personnel carrier (APC). German-made diesel engines are also used in Eitan combat vehicles produced in Israel.

“According to our estimates, some of them may be ready for use in Gaza,” said SIPRI researcher Zain Hussain as quoted by Euronews, Friday (3/11/2023).

Over the past decade, the agency said Germany has supplied – and funded in part with taxpayers’ money – Dolphin-class submarines and Sa’ar corvettes for the Israeli navy, even though they are equipped with Israeli guns and missiles.

Of these ships, Hussain said some had been used and might be used to attack targets in Gaza.

“Germany has partially funded the procurement of Israeli submarines and corvettes as a form of military assistance to Israel, to support Israel in its defense and as compensation for Nazi crimes,” he added in a statement sent to Euronews.