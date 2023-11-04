loading…

Matthew VanDyke, US mercenary who took part in the war in Ukraine against Russia. Photo/Newsweek

KYIV – An independent journalist from the United States (US) revealed that more than 500 American mercenaries died in the war against Russia the Ukraine.

Journalist Andrew Napolitano revealed the data based on his interview with Matthew VanDyke, an American who served in the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a mercenary.

VanDyke said he was in an international unit with members from several other countries, including several Ukrainians.

VanDyke said he heard there were 2,000 foreigners serving in Ukraine’s military, including many from Latin America.

He stressed that non-Ukrainian citizens are free to leave their military service at any time, but are paid the same salary as Ukrainian soldiers.

“No one here does it for the money,” he said.

VanDyke said that quite a number of Americans were killed or wounded in the war, and estimated “nearly 510.”

However, the mercenary said there were still new fighters “coming in all the time.”

When asked about how the war was going, VanDyke criticized Kyiv’s decision to delay launching a counteroffensive, which was a disaster, but appeared optimistic about new weapons coming in from the West, which he believed had the potential to turn the tide.