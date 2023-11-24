The Filipino defender admitted that he was tired after the match against the Indonesian National Team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, he returned to Persib Bandung.

Daisuke Sato has returned to training with Persib Bandung after returning from his national duties with the Philippine National Team.

He admitted that he didn’t have much time to rest after playing the full game against the Indonesian National Team on November 21.

Currently, he is ready to fight again with Persib Bandung in the continuation of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024.

“I was really tired after playing against Indonesia and didn’t have time to recover. Now it’s time to focus on the club,” he said, quoted from the club’s official website, Friday (24/11/2023).

Not only Daisuke Sato, three Persib players who were called up to the national team also joined training. They are arc Klok, Rachmat Irianto and Edo Febriansah.

According to the schedule, Persib Bandung will compete against Dewa United at the Indomilk Arena Tangerang Stadium, Sunday, November 26 2023.

Daisuke Sato said Maung Bandung is ready to fight to achieve maximum results in the next match.

“Our focus now is on fighting Dewa. The team also has enough time to prepare for two weeks. So we are ready for this match and of course we want the three points,” he concluded.