Suara.com – Artist Jessica Iskandar or Jedar is back starring in a comedy show after a long hiatus. Jedar last appeared in the Pesbukers comedy program on ANTV.

This time Jedar starred in a comedy sketch entitled Main Judge Alone on NET TV. This sketch presents the atmosphere of a trial complete with the trial leader, prosecutor, defense attorney, witnesses, victim and defendant.

Jedar admitted that he was happy to be able to appear on comedy shows again to entertain the public. He did not deny the comedy program that kept him in the entertainment industry.

“Personally, I’m really happy, I’m grateful, Sitkom is already rich in things that have helped me to this day, right? How can I go back to Sitkom? I’m really happy, really happy to be able to laugh and laugh,” said Jedar when talking to Suara.com at Studio Mitra, NET TV, Jalan Gatot Soebroto, Jakarta, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

According to Jedar, starring in a sitcom or comedy sketch makes him happy and makes him laugh. Moreover, he has been on hiatus for a long time since he decided to live in Bali and is now grateful to be trusted to be an actor in comedy sketches.

“Because for me Sitcoms are naturally happy, even after a long hiatus while living in Bali and after being in Jakarta, I was trusted to use songs as the cast for a vigilante show,” said Jedar.

Vigilante Sketch Player on NET

Furthermore, Jedar is also grateful to be able to return to his activities and be able to meet other players.

“I’m also really happy to be grateful, I can be busy again, I can meet lots of players again. Keep thinking about the jokes, just enjoy it,” said Jedar.

Returning to the star of a comedy show, Jedar is just preparing mentally. Meanwhile, regarding the schedule, someone has already arranged it.

“In terms of preparation, I just prepare mentally, it’s more about preparing my schedule as a mother and wife, right? I’m used to being with my husband’s children and I have to get back to my activities and that’s mental time preparation, because of the habit of being with children, always leaving them, a bit another (schedule),” he said.