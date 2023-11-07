The case of Marc Gauthier, the French citizen suffering from Parkinson’s who has walked again thanks to a neural implant, has gone around the world. This is an important advance for those who suffer from this condition, but also for other people affected by similar disorders. Of course, for now it is just an experimental treatment.

New Hope. A neuroprosthesis or brain implant is the gadget that has allowed this 63-year-old Frenchman to recover a large part of the mobility lost in the last quarter of a century. Gauthier’s case was marked by an early onset of the disease, but now it has become hope for many people who live with this disease and those close to him.

Gauthier’s process has not been without ups and downs. The first treatment he received was based on a combination of treatments: a dopamine generator first and a deep brain stimulation (DBS) mechanism later. The progress made was short-lived and the disease continued to worsen.

“These disorders usually respond poorly to standard therapies that focus primarily on the areas of the brain directly affected by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons,” Eduardo Fernández explained to Science Media Center. Fernández is the director of the Biomedical Neuroengineering group at the Networked Biomedical Research Center for Bioengineering, Biomaterials and Nanomedicine (CIBER-BBN), and was not part of the team responsible for the study.

Change in combination. The change in direction in Gauthier’s treatment came with a change in strategy. The new treatment did not focus on the brain but on the patient’s spinal cord. The combination this time combined DBS with epidural electrical stimulation (EES). This second tool is capable of modulating the activity of the motor neurons of the spinal cord.

This is “a very innovative therapeutic strategy that does not target the brain areas most affected in Parkinson’s disease, but rather other areas of the nervous system that in principle are not affected by this pathology,” explained Fernández.

The combination of these two tools has been able to restore Gauthier’s ability to walk, but it has also allowed the Frenchman to recover abilities such as going up and down stairs. This process has not been easy either. Gauthier received the implant from him two years ago and also required rehabilitation therapy.

From animal models to the first human. Now, the team responsible for the therapy has published the results in an article in the journal Nature Medicine. In it they detail the long process to get here, which began with animal models, rats specifically.

After the first successes, the researchers began their trials with non-human primates. In them they were able to study in detail the transmission of information between the brain and the extremities, observations that could later be implemented in human implants. Now Gauthier has become the first patient to benefit from this new treatment.

“With the appropriate technology, you can detect the intention of a person’s movement and establish bidirectional communication with the nervous system,” Fernández added.

A way to go. However, we still cannot speak of a settled treatment. Those responsible for this new therapeutic strategy will have to carry out new clinical trials to better verify the safety of the treatment and to verify its effectiveness in new patients.

A new trial is expected to begin in early 2024. It will be with the selection of six patients in which this technology will be implemented. This trial will be funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which fights this neurodegenerative disease and will contribute one million dollars to this research.

It’s important to remember here that we are still a long way from curing Parkinson’s disease, but for now, this fight against some of its most pernicious symptoms is no small victory.

More than Parkinson’s. The treatment applied to Gauthier is the adaptation to the circumstances of Parkinson’s disease of a treatment against the loss of mobility caused by spinal cord injuries. Similar implants had also been used in patients with chronic pain as an analgesic treatment.

This synergy between treatments, together with numerous advances in brain implants, opens a new frontier in the fight against the effects of neurodegenerative diseases. Neural implants can help us with the loss of different capacities, not only mobility but also memory, loss of sensory capacity or the ability to communicate.

There are numerous fronts open in this fight and perhaps the one that has received the most attention (for better and worse) is Neuralink, the company with which Elon Musk entered the field of neural implants. The American company has witnessed the difficulties faced by those who want to develop this technology, with high potential but significant costs.

Image | Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV)