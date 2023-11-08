The pandemic not only sent employees home, but also allowed them to break the only rope that forced them to pay for small, overpriced homes and excessive prices. Teleworking allowed some two million people to move to areas further away from big cities to live better.

However, with the return to the office and the rise of the hybrid workday, many were faced with the dilemma of moving again or traveling greater distances to go to work a few days a week. Many are clear: they will not move again to a polluted, large and expensive city.

Employees are increasingly farther from the offices. In 2019, one in ten employees in the United States stated that it took them an average of an hour to travel from their home to the office. In 2006, the average time an employee traveled commuting was 25 minutes.

In addition, the arrival of teleworking reduced the number of trips from 76% of employees in 2019 to 68% in 2021. That means 15 million fewer vehicles congesting the roads and accesses to large cities. In short, the data suggests that American employees travel longer distances to work, but they do not spend much more time because the volume of private cars has reduced.

Enjoy the road. Traveling long distances to work is not new and many employees were already doing it before the pandemic and the exodus to friendlier cities. Fortune magazine interviewed several veteran ultra-travel employees, who say that this trip allows them to organize their day and think about priorities in advance.

Some of them make this journey by private car, but others, like the Englishwoman Melissa Howard, start her day at 5 in the morning two days a week to catch two trains that will take her from her town to the opposite end of London. The executive states that, although on those days she comes in an hour before her colleagues, she takes advantage of it to organize the day and be more productive at a time when the office is still empty and silence reigns.

The cost is relative. Covering a journey of an hour and a half or two hours by private car or public transport is not exactly cheap. In the case of Melissa Howard, this means a cost of about 180 pounds (about 206 euros at the exchange rate) per week. Part of this amount is covered by the company in its payroll as transportation expenses. On average, U.S. employees spend $8,466 a year commuting to work.

Although a priori it may seem like a lot of money, in reality the general calculation pays off because both the investment in housing, local taxes and life in general is much cheaper outside the big cities.

Go to work in Spain. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, our country has also experienced this exodus of employees to towns and small cities with less demographic pressure. In 2021, 28% of moves were made to a small municipality, while in 2015 one in four moves went in the opposite direction.

Even so, in Spain, the average expenditure per household on transportation was 3,794 euros in 2022 because, according to the consulting firm PageGroup, the average travel time in Spain remains at a content of 36 minutes, 6 minutes less than the European average. Which leaves the connectivity of infrastructure by road or public transport in a very good place.

