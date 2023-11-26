Who has not ever forgotten to return a book to the library? In most cases, delay carries a small fine. But what happens if that delay amounts to almost a century? Joanie Morgan returned a 90-year-late book to a library, and the accumulated fine was $6,400. Still, she decided to do it. Did they charge you the fine?

According to Joanie Morgan herself in an interview with Business Insider, the curious story began when a friend asked her for a book for her 9-year-old grandson.

Joanie’s family has a vacation home in Hot Springs, California, where many family members go on vacation. One of the family traditions consists of bring books to read on vacation, and leave them for the rest of the family. Over the decades, hundreds of books have accumulated in the library.

The book borrowed 90 years ago

Looking for the book for her friend’s grandson, Joanie found an old copy: Youth and Two Other Stories, by Joseph Conrad. On the spine she put that It was owned by the Larchmont Public Library.

Inside there was a paper, which you can see in the opening photo of the news, where it was indicated that The book had to be returned on October 11, 1933. 90 years ago!

Joanie deduced that the book belonged to her stepfather, who died in 1978. It was probably buried and forgotten in the mountain of titles.

Even risking a huge fine, He decided to return it, because “it was the right thing to do”. At the Larchmont Public Library, he was greeted with surprise. Library rules say that Each day of delay means a 20 cent fineso if we add the days in 90 years and remove the holidays, the fine amounts to about… $6,400!

Luckily for Joanie, as the library itself explains on its Facebook page, there is another rule: The maximum fine can only be five dollars, if the book is returned. So happy ending for both parties.

The library explains on Facebook that, after the news was made public, other people have returned more books they had for years. Most of them by mail, we suppose out of embarrassment… But they all included the five dollars, and some, a donation to the library.

Returning a 90-year-old book to the library can result in a huge fine.. Luckily, most have a small maximum fine if the book is returned.