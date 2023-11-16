Renault is going retro for its upcoming EVs. This is how it turned out a few years ago with a harbinger of a new Renault 5, which strongly resembled its predecessor of the same name from the 1970s. Even greater, however, was the similarity between the Renault 4 from the 1960s and the 4EVER Trophy, which should also go into production in electric form. However, these are not the only two old Renaults that deserve classic status, because according to the manufacturer, the first generation of the Twingo is equally suitable for a reincarnation.

Ready for 2026

So meet the brand new Renault Twingo — because no, this isn’t just an old copy with some flashy new lighting. This EV resembles its predecessor strongly enough to make you think so, just look at its cheerfully bulging headlights and its three slots in the front cover, which in this case indicate the charge status of the battery. At the back, the new Twingo also shows off a similar sloping bottom to the original, and in the side view, the round door handle in particular takes us back to the 90s. However, this is 2023 and in 2023 people no longer want three-door cars, so this Twingo hides two extra handles at the top of the rear window pillars.

We are not yet allowed to see the inside of the Twingo, and the same applies to what is under the hood. That will certainly be an electric motor, and one that, according to Renault, consumes only 10 kWh/100 km. However, an even more impressive figure is its price, because the manufacturer reveals that they want to market the car for less than 20,000 euros. That should happen around 2026, and you can count on the fact that the Twingo will strongly adhere to what we see here in terms of design.

Priced similarly to combustion models

The new Twingo will therefore be the cheapest of seven electric cars that Renault must have in its catalog by 2031. The still very young Mégane E-Tech will probably be part of this, together with the recently unveiled Scénic E-Tech. Next year the new Renault 5 will be added, which we have already seen during its pre-production tests. A year later it is the turn of the Renault 4, which will also serve as the basis for an electric van, although we are not sure whether Renault also counts the latter in its seven EVs. For example, we don’t know anything about the other two models for the time being.

To make all this happen, the French have started a new subsidiary: Ampère. As the name suggests, Renault will specifically focus on electrification, and it will do so on the basis of two platforms. The smallest, called AmpR Small, is a further development of the CMF-B EV platform on which, for example, the Renault 5 is built and AmpR Medium is the new name for the CMF-EV basis of the current Mégane E-Tech. In all cases, the goal remains affordability: around 2027 to 2028, Renault wants to be able to price its EVs similarly to its cars with combustion engines.