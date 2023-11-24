The retro madness on Nintendo Switch is being able to get these games and collections of them – with essential classics – for only between €2 and €4 each.

Nintendo come back with offers in the eShop of Switch, a series of discounts for a limited time focused on retro con games y collections far below his precio original and with a reduction considerable.

This time we leave you with a series of essential classics that only cost between €2 and €4, but only at the price that we indicate until December 3, 2023; some have a historical minimum price.

But don’t let this compilation keep you up at night, as there are also other Black Friday promotions that are still active on the company’s games and consoles.

And so you can see how serious we are, this time there are genres for all tastes: platforms, FPS, action, fighting, arcade, multiplayer, shooter and much more to choose from.

And to start, how about we do it with a franchise that gave life to a subgenre within action-adventure video games?

Get some essential classics for Switch for between €2 and €4

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Castlevania Anniversary Collection incluye franchise games, a digital book with information from the developers and artists who have been inspired by his legacy. Without a doubt, the best way to enter the Castlevania world.

For only €1.99 on the eShop you get these eight for 90% off classic games from the Konami saga and one of them was never published in English. A great way to celebrate Konami’s 50th anniversary.

Castlevania Anniversary Collection analysis

DOOM 3

DOOM 3 arrived for the first time in a nintendo console to celebrate one of the DOOM birthdays. But the best of all is that he does not arrive alone, he has the expansiones Resurrection of Evil y The Lost Missions.

In this reinterpretation of the original it is a gem of terror and action. Make your way through the demon-infested facilities before heading into the abyss… Again with a 60% discount and for €3.99 on the eShop.

Doom 3 analysis

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection

Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection It is another of the celebrations for the Konami’s 50th anniversary. This first installment of the serie Anniversary Collection It has all-time classics and 8 arcade masterpieces from the 80s.

From Nemesis to Haunted Castle and also a bonus eBook loaded with information about the games, interviews with the development team, behind-the-scenes secrets and much more. The best thing is that it costs €1.99 on the eShop thanks to its 90% offer.

QUAKE

QUAKE presents itself, the game id Software It is famous throughout the world. Its fame is due to the fact that it is a first-person shooter that inspired retro-style shooters of nowadays; and many more.

The game returned almost half a year ago with an updated and improved version, but there has never been a better time to play Quakeeven more so if it is for €3.29 on the eShop thanks to its 67% discount.

Quake – Retro Analysis

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour is an FPS where a soldier (Duke Nukem) must fight enemies of all kinds. This version has the four classic Duke Nukem 3D episodesnew content and a fifth chapter created by the designers of the original game.

Aliens, puzzles, mysteries… It is a continuation of the first three Apogee Software games: Duke Nukem, Duke Nukem II and Duke Nukem IIIWill you follow in the wake of the saga? Available for €2.49 on the eShop thanks to its 75% discount.

Contra Anniversary Collection

Contra Anniversary Collection is a similar case to Castlevaniaarrived by the 50 years of Konami. This compilation brings back the classic modern platform saga to a new generation of players.

And again, exactly as before, the Contra game compilation It’s back on sale at the same price. Ten titles in total are included in Contra Anniversary Collection for €1.99 on the eShop thanks to its 90% discount.

Anniversary Collection Contra Analysis

And with this last game pack on offer for the hybrid console, we conclude this report. Remember that the discounts are only active until next December 3rd and then… Poof!

This has been the retro madness available on Nintendo Switch to get a series of essential classics for between €2 and €4get a early Christmas gift!