Germany, the great sick man of Europe still in stagnation

Even poor Portugal, reborn Greece and complicated Italy managed to emerge, despite many problems, from the disastrous pandemic and the energy crisis. Instead, Germany has remained at a standstill, becoming the big invalid of all of Europe with economic production remaining at the values ​​at the start of the pandemic. Certainly something that also and above all worries the board of the 5 German Wise Men who have always “advised” the Government’s moves.



In their annual report they see two reforms as necessary: the first concerns immigration policies, the second pension reform in an increasingly aging society. We will need to delay retirement by linking retirement age to life expectancy. A “sentiment” that circulates more and more often in industrialized countries.

Germany, a 0.4% recession in 2023

The German economy will close the year in a slight recession (GDP at -0.4%), but what worries the Wise the most is the permanent fast of stagnation. A slight increase to 0.7% was expected for 2024 but the worsening situation leads the forecast to drops between 0.4% and 0.6%. Olaf Scholz, the number one of the big patient, said that “We need to make sure we get back on track and stimulate growth but we are confident that it will arrive in 2024”.

What are the reasons for this persistent economic weakness? All observers agree that economic development continues to be held back by the energy crisis and the decline in real wages, in addition to the slowdown in domestic demand and geopolitical conflicts in the world. But above all in the medium term, the major problems arise from four critical issues: demographic ageing, low productivity growth, obsolete social capital of the industrial sector and a limited number of young and innovative companies”.

Germany, the recommendations of the 5 Wise Men to the Government

And then the recommendations of the 5 Wise Men are clear: tax reforms and extension of the retirement age. Despite many postponements, the country is raising the official retirement age from 65 to 67 (for those born after 1964). But boomers are retiring and if everything continued as before the contribution rate would rise rapidly and pensions, now 25% of the federal budget, they would rise to 50%. Something practically unsustainable.

Some economic institutes are more optimistic and think that the country has already emerged from the crisis and that in 2024 it could grow by 1.3% provided that consumers start spending again and inflation remains contained. But old Germany seems particularly “tired” and this is a problem for all of Europe.

