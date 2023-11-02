Say goodbye to the classic Joy-Con and say hello to the HORI Split Pad Compact: more ergonomic, accessible and possibly more attractive. The revolution in comfort and style for your Nintendo Switch is here.

If you’ve ever felt like the Joy-Con on your Nintendo Switch wasn’t comfortable enough for those long hours of gaming, you’re not alone. The gaming community has asked for alternatives that offer greater ergonomics without sacrificing quality or functionality. And it seems that plea has been heard.

One of the best alternatives to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con is the HORI Split Pad Compact controller, a more compact version (as its name suggests) of the acclaimed HORI Split Pad Pro. And now, it is on sale on Amazon at a price of only 40 euros.

HORI Split Pad Compact

HORI Split Pad Compact: comfort and style in your hands

What is the HORI Split Pad Compact? Imagine everything you love about your Pro Controller but in a version that you can take with you in portable mode. That’s just what HORI has achieved with this gadget that could revolutionize your gaming experience.

HORI is no newcomer to the world of gaming accessories; has the trust of gamers and the official Nintendo license. The latter is no small feat, it means that you can expect quality and compatibility on par with the brand’s official products.

Outperforming the original Joy-Con

HORI Split Pad Compact boasts various features that make it the best alternative to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con.

Do you have small hands? Are the Joy-Con uncomfortable or too big for you? The Split Pad Compact design is designed to fit a wide range of hand sizes.ensuring that comfort is universal.

The grip surface, triggers, sticks and crosshead are larger compared to the Joy-Con. This results in a more natural and less forced feel during gameplay. On the other hand, customization is the order of the day. With programmable rear buttonsyou will have the possibility to adapt the settings to your playing style.

Tired of mashing buttons? With the turbo function and its three beats per second settings, you will be able to automate this task and focus on more complex strategies. Additionally, the Split Pad Compact charges the console without having to remove itsomething Switch users will appreciate, especially when the battery is about to run out.

A revolutionary experience

But it’s not all specifications and features. What really makes the Split Pad Compact stand out is how it enhances the gaming experience itself.. Whether it’s long sessions of epic adventures or quick bursts of action games, the difference in comfort is palpable.

When you connect the HORI Split Pad Compact to your Nintendo Switch, you’re not only improving the way you play, you’re investing in your long-term health. Adaptive triggers, for example, not only offer a satisfying and precise click, but also reduce strain on your fingers.allowing you to play longer without fatigue.

Goodbye to Joy-Con problems!

Well-documented Joy-Con issues, such as drift, have been a constant annoyance for gamers. The Split Pad Compact promises to not only be a more economical and aesthetic solution, but also more durable and reliable.

On the other hand, aesthetics are subjective, but HORI has put effort into designing a product that not only works well, but also looks good. With an aesthetic that complements the Switch, the Split Pad Compact It has the potential to become your favorite controller not only because of how it feels, but because of how it looks.

Is it worth the change?

The HORI Split Pad Compact is a more than worthy alternative to the Switch’s standard Joy-Con. It offers a significant improvement in terms of comfort, functionality and possibly durability. At a more affordable price, this controller can be not only a solution to known Joy-Con problems, but also an upgrade to your portable gaming experience.

Change the way you play and feel the difference in your hands with the HORI Split Pad Compact. Your Switch and your favorite games will thank you.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.