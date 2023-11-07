Tim, CEO Labriola reassures after the sale to KKR: “We will rewrite the future of telecommunications”

In the future of Italian telecommunications there is a “new structure”, as announced by Tim’s CEO, Pietro Labriola, in a letter addressed to the group’s employees. There decision to hand over the Tim network to KKR by the big company’s board of directors in fact it fits into this scenario and supports the plan presented in July 2022.

The decision taken – underlines Labriola – “will rewrite the future of telecommunications servicesWhy lays the foundations for reducing the debt weighing on the largest company in the sector and prevents it from focusing decisively on its development and maintaining its leadership in the market”. “As we continue this operation, We are also refining our plans for the development of the Tim Consumer, Tim Enterprise and Tim Brasil businesses. The wealth of talent and opportunities in all three businesses leads us to say that they are not only sustainable, but that they truly represent the basis for a new generation of services, as well as being the engine for the creation of value, especially for the our group”, continues the CEO.

“On the other hand – continues the CEO – Netco has everything that is necessary to develop its potential, because its people represent the best that the market offers, they are highly qualified and will continue to generate the technological culture that has always characterized our sector.”

“As I was saying – he continues – the council’s decision marks the beginning of our journey. We will go through a period of new paths that will need your energy and collaboration. We will enhance skills and attitudes but to do this we need trust, courage and the determination to lead our company towards success. Because our future really depends on this success” explains Labriola.

“The decision taken by the Council it does not concern the fate of the fixed network, because no one believes that this operation will put a brake on its development (indeed!), nor can anyone think that the entry of an investment fund could make this infrastructure that exists in our territory less Italian, which is also subject to the Golden Power and with the participation of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and F2i”. With this message, CEO Tim wanted to clarify the route and reassure employees (and also gossips).

Tim, Rossi: “Dispute with Vivendi? However, the project is moving forward.”

“Shareholders have their rights, as the minister said Giorgetti, and they assert them in the places they deem appropriate and no one violates their rights, so they are free to do so. I wouldn’t say that the project remains bogged down, I would say that the project is moving forward anyway.” Thus the president of Tim Salvatore Rossi replies to a question on the fact that the network transfer project could remain blocked or ‘bogged down’ in the legal dispute announced by the shareholder Vivendi.

“Will there be litigation? There will not be? I don’t know, I can’t know. In any case – continues the president interviewed on the sidelines of the Anima award – we move forward with the certainty of having truly done everything that was in our power to do, for the good of the company, of those who work there and of all the shareholders ”.

Tim, Rossi: “Debt will be significantly reduced”

“The debt will be greatly reduced following this operation, one of the aims is precisely to reduce consistently, I would say decisively, the financial weight of the debt which over the past 25 years has burdened Telecom Italia, Tim, and the ‘It has greatly slowed down its legitimate development plans,’ he explained Rossi.

Tim, Rossi: “No layoffs or redundancy payments from Netco sale”

The employees of Tim with the green light for the sale of NetCo approved yesterday by Tim’s board of directors. “So far no one has been fired. There have been some voluntary exits but no one has been fired” in Tim, “there has been no recourse to redundancy and neither one nor the other is expected to happen following this operation”, he said Rossi specifying that the employees in NetCo there will be around 20,000.

Tim, Rossi: “Decisions in the company’s interest, we have to wait for market reaction”

“Yesterday the board of directors took very important decisions for the life of the company, based on a very in-depth and also very long analysis, because the board meeting lasted practically three uninterrupted days. We are convinced that we have done our duty in full and that we have taken decisions in the interests of the company, of the many staff who work there and who were anxiously awaiting these decisions, and of its shareholders, of all its shareholders”, he continues Salvatore Rossi.

Rossi he invites us to wait some time to judge how the market has received the decision. “The stock market, the stock market, is volatile by definition, therefore – he explains – a single trading day does not have great significance. Let’s see over the next few days and weeks, as the information on this operation, which is very complicated and not easy to understand even for professional analysts, will be made known, also in the call with analysts on Thursday “after the examination of the accounts by the Board of Directors and where the CEO Pietro Labriola will have the opportunity to explain the details of the operation more fully”.

