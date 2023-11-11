Suara.com – The Senegal U-17 National Team created a surprise by defeating the Argentina U-17 National Team with a score of 2-1 in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group D match which was played at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Saturday (11/11) evening.

This result made Senegal top of Group D with three points, the same as the second-placed team in Japan. Meanwhile, Argentina is in third place in the group with zero points.

The match was only six minutes old when Argentina goalkeeper Froilan Diaz was forced to collect the ball from the net. Senegalese young player Amara Diouf drove quickly down the left side of Argentina’s defense and then completed the finish with a hard right-footed kick just outside the penalty box.

Conceding one goal made Argentina try to get back up quickly, but Senegal’s pressing game made it difficult for them to develop the game.

Argentina only got a good opportunity when Agustin Ruberto fired a shot using a ball sent by Santiago Lopez which was still blocked by goalkeeper Serigne Diouf.

Despite dominating the game, Argentina still had difficulty breaking down Senegal’s defense. Their star got a good chance through Claudio Echeverri’s free kick.

It was Senegal who doubled their lead in the 38th minute. Amara was again the goal scorer when he managed to escape Juan Gimenez’s pursuit and fired a shot which was blocked by Ulises Gimenez. Amara then passed the rebound with a left footed shot into Argentina’s goal.

Senegal goalkeeper Serigne made an important save on the stroke of halftime, when he parried Echeverri’s shot from outside the box. The first half closed with a 2-0 lead for Senegal.

Argentina’s goal is again under threat. Yaya Dieme moved quickly on the right and finished with a shot that soared over the goal.

Another threat to Argentina’s goal occurred in the 70th minute when Omar Small completed the attack with a shot that went wide. The same thing happened again in the 78th minute when Amara’s shot went wide to prevent him from scoring a hat-trick.

The preoccupation with attacking made Senegal a little off guard. Argentina then scored a goal back in the 92nd minute through Agustin Roberto’s free kick.

Lineup:

Argentina: Froilan Diaz, Ulises Gimenez, Octavio Ontivero, Tobias Palacio, Juan Gimenez, Mariano Gerez, Gustavo Albarracin, Claudio Echeverri, Santiago Lopez, Valentino Acuna, Augustin Ruberto

Senegal: Serigne Diouf, Mamadou Diallo, Fallou Diouf, Bobacar Ba, Ibrahima Diallo, Daouda Dieme, Alpha Toure, Amara Diouf, Lamine Saido, Idrissa Gueye