Suara.com – Daejeon JungKwanJang Red Sparks won the first round match of the V-League or South Korean Volleyball League 2023-2024. Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi and friends succeeded in defeating AI Peppers Savings Bank.

Visiting the AI ​​Peppers Savings Bank headquarters at Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, Sunday (5/11/2023), Red Sparks managed to win with a score of 3-0 (27-25, 25-17, 25-16)

Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi performed well again and helped the Red Sparks win. Indonesian volleyball players scored the most points in this match by scoring 25 points.

Coach Ko Hee-jin again fielded his best players Megawati (back number 8), Park Eun-jin (6), Yeum Hye-seon (3), Park Hye-min (10), Jung Ho-young (17), Giovanna Milana (77) and libero Noh Ran (5).

The match was tough in the first game. Megawati, who is the mainstay of the Red Sparks, had difficulty making a good contribution at the start of the match. Megawati failed to appear consistent with deadly smashes despite contributing points.

However, in the second game, Megawati regained her confidence to gain points from dangerous attacks. Red Sparks secured the second game with a 25-17 win.

In the third set, AI Peppers tirelessly rose to win in front of their own fans. However, the Red Sparks, who led the points tally from the start of the game, were able to keep their distance.

Megawati once again showed her ability to score points with spikes that made things difficult for her opponents. Red Sparks finally secured a 25-16 victory after Park Eun-jin’s service ace was unable to be returned by the opposing team.