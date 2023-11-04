Who will sprint to pole for the sprint, after yesterday’s chaos in Brazil?

Colleague @Loek already predicted it in the group app yesterday: that would be another pole for Verstappen. I saw the Ferraris being fast again over a lap. But in the end it was indeed ‘just’ Verstappen who took pole. However, it was not a straightforward affair. In the last session the bizarre climate of Interlagos once again gave us some sensation. The rain fell at the wrong time for many, but not for Max, Charles and Lance. They took the first three places.

More of the same than today? No, probably not, because it’s just nice Brazilian weather at the circuit today. At least for now, you never know with those two lakes nearby. But perhaps there is still a chance for Ferrari or McLaren to achieve top honors.

SQ1

As we often see this year, Verstappen immediately takes the bull by the horns. The Dutchman goes to a decent time, but Sainz and Hamilton are ultimately faster. Perez is a bit slower on the road and there is once again a misunderstanding between VER and PER. The latter overtakes VER to start another fast lap. VER is surprised and apparently this was not the intention.

But it’s all no big deal. Stroll is slow and cannot continue his good performance from yesterday. His second fast lap is also not good enough to reach the second session. The two Williams also don’t have the pace and although great guy Bottas uses his experience to lift the Alfa to Q2, Zhou is unable to do so. This leaves one spot in the last five, which is taken by Ocon.

The Frenchman still desperately tries to improve himself. But in that attempt he encounters his best friend Fernando Alonso. The former teammates hit each other really hard. Bizarre for a qualifying session and perhaps not entirely surprising that it concerns these two. Ocon comes off worst. Obviously he won’t move on to SQ2 now, but that’s probably the least of his worries. He also crashes into the boarding and the car is extensively damaged. Could easily be an engine/gearbox swap.

However, Alonso also has significant damage to his front suspension. That won’t work for SQ2 either, unless Aston Martin performs a miracle.

The dropouts: Ocon – Stroll – Zhou – Albon – Sargeant

SQ2

And again Verstappen is the first to set a fast time. Perez concedes a tenth and a half. Leclerc just a little more, Sainz just a little less. Red Bull and Ferrari are in P1 to P4. Piastri, Hulkenberg, Norris and Magnussen join in. Mercedes still has work to do. They are ninth and tenth, with Russell in particular not having the best time. The other four haven’t tried it at all yet. We write four, because as expected Alonso cannot continue.

Bottas then goes to P7, but is it enough? Verstappen also went a lot faster. Tsunoda goes to P6, Ricciardo goes to P2! Perez then goes to P1 and Hamilton to P4, Russell to P5 and then Norris to P1. The track is clearly the fastest at the end. The dropouts are ultimately not surprising. Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Bottas, together with Alonso, do not advance to SQ3.

The dropouts: Magnussen – Hulkenberg – Gasly – Bottas – Alonso

SQ3

It all starts late, with 3 minutes of SQ3 left everyone is on track except for Hamilton and Russell. The first to set a fast time is Piastri, but Norris immediately falls under. Verstappen’s first lap is slower than Lando’s.

And that’s it in SQ3, 1 round!

George Russell just takes 4th place from Lewis and Yuki is faster than Daniel. Below is the entire setup.

Startopstelling Sprintrace

Lando Norris Max Verstappen Sergio Perez George Russell Lewis Hamilton Yuki Tsunoda Charles Leclerc Daniel Ricciardo Carlos Sainz Oskar Piastri Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Pierre Gasly Valtteri Bottas Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon Lance Stroll Zhou Guanyu Alexander Albon Logan Sargeant

