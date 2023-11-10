Initial financing of 151 million, but we would start with the “ceiling” only on the Fiesole curve. And Fiorentina still doesn’t have an alternative home: it could be Empoli, but Castellani is not approved to host European matches

Ilaria Masini

November 10th – 5.34pm – FLORENCE

The date is approaching and the debate is heating up. The renovation of the Artemio Franchi stadium will begin in the next few months: in March according to the provisions of the PNC (Complementary National Plan), even in January in the intention of the municipal administration which wants to bring forward the preparatory works for the main contract, also because in 2026 they will have to be completed, as required by the timing of the works financed by the Ministry of Culture. But there is no shortage of problems and questions are multiplying.

QUICK AND RESPONSE

—

The debate, very heated in the city, is divided into at least three levels: economic, structural and logistical. Leaving aside the aesthetic aspect: the restyling will offer a possibly more functional structure, but far from the charm of new, modern systems. It is a stage remade on top of the old one because in Pier Luigi Nervi’s work there are elements that are completely untouchable and subject to the restrictions of the Fine Arts. For this reason the road is already uphill.

ECONOMIC AND STRUCTURAL FACTOR

—

The economic framework approved to date, through the PNC, is 151,308,000 euros. With these resources, the municipal administration plans to carry out all the restoration and reinforcement interventions on the existing structures, including those subject to restrictions, such as the historic shelter, the Maratona tower and the helical stairs. Plus all the new stands for the Tribuna, Curva Fiesole and Curva Ferrovia and the roofing of the stadium on the Fiesole side. This is precisely where the city’s first fear arises: what will happen with the coverage of Maratona and Curva Ferrovia? On a political level, Lega and Italia Viva said they were “astonished” to learn that the restyling of the Franchi does not include full coverage and the response of the Mayor Dario Nardella was not long in coming: “There is no doubt. the stadium will eventually be entirely covered and the money will be found.”

THE TAR’S DECISION

—

The Lazio TAR will meet on Tuesday and will have to decide whether to return the 55 million first granted and then defunded. With the additional money, initially foreseen in the PUI (integrated urban plans), the problems would decrease and the coverage could be completed. Otherwise, the problems would increase and other solutions would have to be identified: project financing, private individuals, sports credit loans, an agreement with the Football Federation in view of Euro 2032 but these are hypotheses that we can only imagine now. The TAR’s decision would however be appealable to the Council of State.

MIGRATION OF FIORENTINA

—

The third macro-problem concerns the moving of the matches played by Fiorentina. The rugby hypothesis, the “Padovani”, appears unlikely. On 30 October, the budget change was approved by the Municipality and the facility will go from the current 2,000 seats to 7,000. However, much more work and money would be needed for the adequate expansion in order to make it a temporary stadium for Serie A. The only solution appears to be moving to Empoli, a club with which a discussion will have to be reopened shortly. In the next few months, Fiorentina will have to communicate to the Football League where they will play for the next seasons (certainly 2024/25 part of the next) and the issue needs a solution. If the team were to return to Europe, another destination would be needed because the “Castellani” cannot host international competitions.

THE TIMELINES FOR THE NOTICE

—

The executive project has already been approved and the companies interested in the tender will be able to make their offer by 11 December with the awarding by 31 December. If the auction is unsuccessful, as already happened last June, the Municipality will move on to direct negotiations, as permitted by the procurement code.

