It is clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not going through its best moment. Deadpool 3 It will be the studio’s only film released in 2024, and although 2025 will be full of projects, there is one that just received bad news.

We refer to Avengers: Kang Dynasty, the supergroup’s next big movie that will focus on the character played by Jonathan Majors. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director of the film has decided to leave the project to focus on another Marvel Studios production: the second installment of Shang-Chi.

The next movie of the Avengers It is being a real chaos: after losing its director and changing scriptwriters, it is still unknown if Majors will continue playing Kang, the main villain of the film, due to various problems related to his partner.

Avengers: Kang Dynasty It was scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2025, but after the extensive restructuring that Marvel underwent to avoid market saturation and the actors’ strike, the studio decided to postpone the date to May 1, 2026.

