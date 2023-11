Innovative, creative and entrepreneurs par excellence. The makers of the restaurant guide Lekker500 have nothing but praise for Jonnie and Thérèse Boer, the trendsetters and owners of De Librije in Zwolle. The guide is also lyrical about the restaurant itself: “An almost iconic restaurant that stands like a rock.” It is therefore not surprising that De Librije has been declared the ‘tastiest in the Netherlands’ for the third time.