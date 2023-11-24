A board of directors accused of being immobile and of not having launched an industrial plan, shares that cannot be found (15.5% have literally disappeared), assets that have almost halved in the space of three years and a request for liability action against the president. This afternoon’s shareholders’ meeting of Restart, one of the oldest companies listed on the stock market, promises to be a heated one. The top management has ended up in the crosshairs of minority shareholders who are asking for a change of pace with capital injections and a business plan capable of charting a course that focuses on development and profitability.

Stella d’Atri, partner and board member of Restart, has no hesitations in denouncing a situation that risks overwhelming in the space of a few years the company where management and control are exercised by the shareholder Augusto, owned by companies headed by the Amendunis and Matteo Harps. ”At the end of 2020 – she explains to Adnkronos – the company’s net worth was 13 million euros, which had become 8.6 million at the end of June. In short, a loss of around 5 million in the space of three years. If we consider that the costs to run the company are around half a million, if we remain immobile, it is not a question of 2023 or 2024, but certainly in the following years the effect for shareholders will be disastrous”.

According to d’Atri, who asked for the meeting to be convened and proposes to increase the capital by 5 million euros, the current board of directors in office ”is not in a position to be able to bring the company back to break even, let alone to produce value for all shareholders”. A blunt complaint motivated by the fact that ”this board did not deem it appropriate to define an industrial plan. But if this is missing, the medium-long term vision is missing and consequently the related negative cascading effects arrive”. And for the councilor it is not even possible to appeal to the issues of Covid and the war in Ukraine which have certainly had an impact on the performance of the economy and businesses. ”we can maintain a line of prudence and remain cautious in starting development operations, but we cannot maintain this attitude indefinitely. Among other things, in our sector opportunities are created precisely in crisis situations. It’s right not to get into debt and not make a company risk taking steps greater than it could afford, but in short, in 2022 we also sold the most valuable property, there is also cash, but still no investment. We can’t go on like this”.