Suara.com – Prospective Presidential Candidate Ganjar Pranowo believes that the United Nations (UN) has done nothing, especially in mediating conflicts between countries in the world. For this reason, he asked Indonesia to actively take the initiative to speak out in the future.

This was conveyed by Ganjar in an event held by the CSIS Institute with the title ‘Speech of the Presidential Candidate of the Republic of Indonesia: Direction and Strategy of Foreign Policy’ online, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Ganjar was initially asked by representatives of the Turkish embassy in Indonesia about the role of the UN.

“Yes, if we look at the role of the UN, the UN cannot do anything. The security council and the security council are the same, so we need to take initiatives, these initiatives are important for us to talk about,” said Ganjar.

According to him, the context of the initiative in question is to take advantage of political relations and talk to other countries not to allow conflict or war to continue to occur.

“Because of war, conflict, the loss is that civilians become victims, no one pays attention, yes now several countries are in conflict, on television now I see a lot of displays of concern appearing, but the UN must take that stance, well what is the role of the state, the state must be active,” he said.

He said Indonesia should be able to use its diplomats or the Minister of Foreign Affairs to lobby other countries, explaining that war should not happen.

“Conflict wars only cause victims, which then lead to anger and endless revenge. So we want our world to be free and we respect each other, so some conflict resolutions must involve the two countries in conflict and we can take that initiative,” he said.

Furthermore, he then said that Indonesia had hosted the G20. Where communication can be done in such a forum.

“And I think this is what we say is the activeness of our foreign policy to be able to take this initiative. So some of those in conflict have also been offered by other countries so that then there can be a peace process that emerges together and negotiated,” he said.

“And when that doesn’t work, people are often confused, so if you are active in world peace in that context you have to take that initiative,” Ganjar added.

For your information, Ganjar Pranowo is a campaign supported by PDIP, PPP, Perindo Party and Hanura Party. Ganjar is paired with Mahfud MD in the 2024 presidential election.