Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) answered the accusations of abuse of power leveled at their party. TKN Secretary, Nusron Wahid, confirmed that his party had never done anything like the accusations.

Never mind doing, Nusron claims, even thinking about committing abuse of power, TKN Prabowo-Gibran never did.

“The supporting parties, parties who are incompetent and are not used to having thoughts about how to abuse power. They have never had the thought, let alone the experience to do it,” said Nusron at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran office, Jalan Letjen S Parman Kav 7-8, Slipi, West Jakarta, Sunday (12/11/2023).

“Except for Golkar, our party experienced the New Order era, but many of its figures have died, right,” said Nusron.

Nusron actually considered the opposite, he asked which party had experience in carrying out abuse of power.

Meanwhile, based on his claims, Nusron previously said that the parties in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition had never thought about it or even misused their power.

“We see, on the contrary, who has experience in committing abuse of power? We don’t want to say,” said Nusron.

For example, the Chairman of the Golkar Party DPP conveyed news in the Central Java region, where there were reports that state civil servants in that province were complaining because they received instructions to win certain presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Nusron found out about this information based on a news link sent from one of the online media. He admitted that he only read it on Sunday (12/11/2023).

“I just got the link, sent the link. There was one of our volunteers who reported that there were lots of complaints from ASNs, right, as well as service heads, service heads, who were called by the acting regent, regents in the Central Java area who were asked to help and won a certain pair. Please read about it in online media,” explained Nusron.

“In fact, if that’s the case, if you say there is fraud, it’s as if the gentlemen who say it’s fraud should look in the mirror to themselves. Actually, who has the experience of the fraud,” said Nusron.