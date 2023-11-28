Suara.com – Residents of North Kembangan, West Jakarta, were shocked by the discovery of corpse flowers growing in residents’ gardens.

This flower, with the Latin name Rafflesia Arnoldi, grows among piles of rubbish in residents’ empty gardens.

The local head of RW 02, Ganes, said that the residents only discovered the existence of the flowers three days ago.

“Maybe if you look at the growth, maybe this flower will take more than a week,” said Ganes to the media crew, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

This flower, which grows to around 30 cm, is a daily staple for residents, because it is quite rare for this flower to grow in Jakarta, which has a tropical climate. It is not uncommon for residents to immortalize this moment by taking selfies.

“Then almost every day someone sees or takes photos of this unusual flower, which is rare,” explained Ganes.

Based on information from residents, said Ganes, the flowers often give off a rotten smell similar to a carcass at night.

Ganes continued, the plan is to leave the Rafflesia Arnoldi flower alone without having to be moved in the garden.

“We just think it’s strange because this is the first time this kind of flower has grown in our area and hopefully this can also be something interesting,” he concluded.