Resident Evil 4 Remake did something that seemed impossible: improve the original delivery. Its merits earned it a GOTY nomination at The Game Awards 2023, so it is clear that it is one of the best games of the year. Luckily, the surprises continue and very soon players will be able to enjoy a totally free novelty.

In the official announcement of this new version of the 2004 classic, Capcom announced that it would have a virtual reality mode compatible with the PS VR2the device PlayStation 5. After months of waiting, this novelty, which promises to provide a new layer of immersion, now has a release date.

When does Resident Evil 4 Remake’s VR mode debut on PS5?

Through a publication on the official PlayStation blog, Capcom announced that the VR mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake will debut next December 8, 2023, so the premiere is very close. At the moment, nothing has been said about a port for other virtual reality devices, so it seems that this addition will be PlayStation 5 exclusive.

In the statement, it was confirmed that the virtual reality mode will be a Free DLC which will be available to all fans who already own a copy of the survival horror. The good news is that players who have not yet purchased the title will have the opportunity to try a standalone demo.

The free Resident Evil 4 Remake VR mode demo, which will be available on the same day as the DLC, will allow players to experience the start of the game and test their aim at the shooting range.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s VR mode looks very exciting

The VR mode is shaping up to be a great addition, as players will be able to play the entire main campaign from a new perspective. In addition to the combat sequences against the infected, it was confirmed that the puzzles will still make an appearance. And yes, the section starring Ashley Graham will also be present.

Capcom announced that this version compatible with the PlayStation VR2 the PS5 will take advantage of the hardware and include new features that promise to increase immersion, such as haptic feedback y audio 3D.

But tell us, what do you think of this great free DLC? Do you plan to replay the campaign? Let us read you in the comments.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Click on this link to find more news related to him.

