China has begun to experience a ban, which prevents the export of RTX 4090 graphics cards from the United States, which has generated two important changes since the minute the news broke. The first thing is that Nvidia GPU prices experienced a sharp increase and in addition, many factories in the Asian country have been dismantling RTX 4090, to convert them into graphics for AI and be able to satisfy demand in China.

According to some reports, merchants who have become resellers have been purchasing large quantities of RTX 4090 cards, with the mere intention of shipping them to China. Twitter/X user @I_Like_NV public a series of images from several Vietnamese merchants, who own a large quantity of RTX 4090. Products that they claim are destined for China, although for now this, like the photographs, have not been 100% confirmed.

But on the other hand, it is undeniable that there is hoarding and therefore an increase in RTX prices since the ban was announced in China. As can be seen at some retailers, the cheapest 4090 model is the MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 4090, priced at $1,999, with the next cheapest at $2,249. Before the ban in China, it was quite easy to find the Nvidia RTX 4090 at the official price of $1,599, even on the brand’s official online store. But now, Nvidia.com is out of stock of the 4090 and you won’t find any at regular online retailers for the official price.

Chinese factories convert RTX 4090 into GPU for Artificial Intelligence

Along with the price increase and since China has its sights set on obtaining high-performance chips for artificial intelligence, Chinese factories have taken action on the matter, disassembling the 4090 that they have available, to transform them into graphics cards intended for artificial intelligence. Something that has also been born due to the prohibition of the United States, who have closed the door to the Asian country, to acquire NVIDIA GPUs. However, before the ban went into effect, NVIDIA shipped a significant number of AD102 GPUs to its AIB partners in China, including the coveted RTX 4090s.

Although NVIDIA graphics cards are highly desired by almost all gamers, this desire pales in comparison to the enormous number of GPUs intended for artificial intelligence purchased by large companies. Recently, the company presented its third quarter financial results, revealing that its artificial intelligence cards generated five times more revenue than those for gaming. Faced with this situation, factories across the country are dismantling these RTX 4090s to “transform” them into GPUs aimed at artificial intelligence, in a process that involves disassembling the graphics cards, desoldering the GPU and memory components, and then reassembling them. Assemble them on custom-designed circuit boards suitable for AI operations.

