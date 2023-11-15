According to the “WebTeb” website, by studying the behavior of these genetic changes, researchers and doctors will be able to better predict patients who suffer from this syndrome and have an increased risk of developing kidney cancer. This also opens the door to the possibility of developing a new treatment strategy for this condition.

Study author Brian Schoch said that people diagnosed with the syndrome are more likely to develop several tumors, including smooth muscle tumors in the skin and uterus, in addition to an aggressive form of kidney cancer, which can spread in the body quickly even if it is small in size, and here. We face two problems:

Failure to diagnose this cancer early and not undergo regular examinations, despite the suspicion that a genetic change can lead to a diagnosis of cancer, will lead to the cancer spreading to other parts of the body very quickly, making its treatment difficult and very limited.

The presence of a large number of genetic changes that have not yet been classified as causing disease, or that increase the risk of cancer, reduces the ability to diagnose cancer and provide early medical intervention.

To better understand these genetic variants and see which of them may be more likely to cause cancer, the researchers looked at the activity of 74 variants of the fumarate hydrase gene. After analyzing the data, the team found that nearly half of the genetic variants were completely inactive, indicating that they were… Likely to contribute to the development of cancer.

To further investigate the effects of these variants, the researchers measured the level of fumarate, a key factor in cancer development, at different levels of activity of the fumarate hydrase gene variants, and examined the effect of these levels on how cells process energy and nutrients.

They discovered that when fumarate accumulates due to a deficiency of fumarate hydrase, it disrupts many of the processes necessary for cell growth, which reduces tumor growth. As a result, the tumor searches for another way to ensure its continued growth, and here it uses the purine salvage pathway, which helps produce nucleotides, which are the basic building blocks. To tumor growth and DNA replication, one way to stop tumor growth is to target this pathway and prevent nucleotide synthesis.

Several drugs have been developed to target the purine salvage pathway, including 6-mercaptopurine, which showed a successful response in reducing nucleotide levels and limiting tumor growth, after it was tested on mice and human cells in vitro.