Evaporation is a physical process that occurs in various ways in the world around us. From when we hang the clothes outdoors to when we heat water in a saucepan. In all cases, the molecules of the liquid They acquire enough kinetic energy to become a gas and escape into the air.

When we think about the key elements that are part of this phenomenon, we usually keep in mind atmospheric pressure, air movement and, of course, heat. However, all this time we may have been omitting an important element that has been in front of our eyes: light.

MIT scientists have something to say

The research led by Professor Yaodong Tu of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) started from a series of discrepancies detected by the scientific community in some of its experiments. Some researchers noticed that water evaporated too quickly from a spongy material called a hydrogel.

That scenario attracted attention because the evaporation rate significantly exceeded the theoretical limits in relation to the surrounding conditions. The truth is that until that moment it was not clear what was really happening. The challenge, as we can see, was taken on by Yaodong Tu’s team and their discovery is surprising.





The hydrogel exposed to green light during the experiment

To achieve this, the MIT team exposed a hydrogel sample to different wavelengths and measured the amount of mass lost product of evaporation. Throughout the process, the researchers controlled the environment so that no additional heat was introduced that could ruin the experiment.

In this first stage, the researchers verified that evaporation occurred at values ​​beyond the theoretical limits. In fact, the evaporation peak appeared with a green light wave. They then repeated the experiment without light and the evaporation occurred within the theoretical thermal limits.

As we say, this is an important finding since the absorption of light by water is not significant. Researchers believe this phenomenon could occur even in other countries. non-hydrogel materials. In any case, they estimate that this information can be very useful for studying the formation and evolution of clouds and even be incorporated into climate models.

