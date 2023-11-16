Republican US Congressman George Santos, accused of various crimes including fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements, said on Thursday that he will not run again in the 2024 elections. The decision came after the publication of a detailed Commission report ethics of the US House – the one that deals with the standards of conduct of members of parliament – which cites “substantial evidence” on the violation of a series of federal laws by Santos. The Ethics Commission’s investigation has added new elements to the accusations made against Santos both by the New York prosecutor’s office and by a series of journalistic investigations. However, his failure to run again is new: last May, on the occasion of his formal indictment, Santos said that he had no intention of resigning and that he would run again in the next elections.

Santos was elected to the House of Representatives with the Republican Party last January. In recent months, some investigations had revealed how he had lied about many aspects of his life and his CV during the election campaign, and the federal prosecutor’s office had started some investigations. The nine-month Ethics Commission investigation concerns Santos’ alleged use of campaign funds for personal purposes, donor fraud and filing false or incomplete campaign finance reports. It is expected that the publication of the Ethics Commission report will also lead to a third vote to expel him from the Chamber: the first two did not end with the majority needed to proceed.

