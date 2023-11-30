The case of Jenna Ortega in Scream 7 has once again taken a 180 degree turn. The situation is getting out of control internally.

Scream 7 reports have now denied Jenna Ortega. In recent reports about the actress’ departure from the slasher horror franchise, initial speculation about scheduling conflicts with her participation in the Wednesday Addams Netflix series has been debunked. Although it was previously reported that the star was unable to commit due to these conflicts, new details shed a different light on her exit. And, apparently, they deny that previous information.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, The reason behind Jenna Ortega’s departure from Scream 7 is related to the impossibility of reaching a financial agreement between her, her team and Spyglass executives. The latter is the producer of the film. Until now, the actress had received a six-figure salary for her two previous appearances in the franchise. Her team was looking for a substantial improvement, reaching seven-digit figures. However, neither she nor her team have issued official comments on the matter. Therefore, she remains to see if these greedy accusations are true.

An exit from the franchise due to salary issues

Netflix

This change by Jenna Ortega in Scream 7 in the situation is similar to what happened with Neve Campbell, who left the fifth film project due to salary discrepancies. Neve Campbell indicated that the offer presented by the studio did not coincide with her contribution to the franchise.

In his statements to Deadline about what happened, Neve Campbell highlighted the effort that women must make to establish their value in the industry. Especially in projects like this slasher horror franchise. Something that has happened again to Jenna Ortega with Scream 7. Campbell noted that the offer did not adequately reflect the value she has brought to the franchise over the last 25 years. And so she made the difficult decision not to continue. She thanked her followers for their support over the years.

