Suara.com – YouTuber Ria Ricis’ husband, Teuku Ryan, emphasized that his household is fine even though he and his wife are often not seen together.

Teuku Ryan argued that his schedule with Ria Ricis always clashed. That is why the man from Aceh did not come to the event attended by his wife.

Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis at the press conference for the Merinding Disko album in Kemang, South Jakarta on Tuesday (10/10/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara)

“We do our jobs, sometimes we each do our own work. Ricis was invited there, I was invited here, coincidentally it’s not the same,” said Teuku Ryan, quoted from Pagi Pagi Ambyar on Monday (13/11/2023).

That is why Teuku Ryan did not appear at Ashanty’s birthday party with Ria Ricis and their child, Moana.

In fact, it was this moment that made netizens suspect that Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis’s household was on the verge.

In fact, at that time Teuku Ryan was going out of town to attend the Prophet’s birthday.

The Moment Teuku Ryan Graduated from Master’s Degree. (Instagram/@riaricis1795)

“So yesterday I went to Solo and clashed with Ashanty’s mother’s event. So I couldn’t accompany Ricis and Moana to the event,” he added.

Calmly, Teuku Ryan added, “So there were things like the Haul and the Prophet’s birthday. I was invited there and then I went there. Yes, you can also learn, bro.”

Teuku Ryan and Ria Ricis only met when they were at home, namely when they were going to sleep. From this it was revealed that Ria Ricis and Teuku Ryan’s household conditions were fine.

“God willing, thank God we both have time to rest at home,” he said.