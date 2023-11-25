Denpasar Voice – Reportedly being targeted by Persib Appeal, netizens are worried about Stefano Beltrame.

Currently, Stefano Beltrame’s name is currently being discussed, especially among the Bobotoh community after news emerged that he was receiving attention from Persib Bandung.

One of the posts on the Instagram account @ligawakanda.id also shared rumors regarding Stefano Beltrame.

It was even said that Stefano Betrame had reached a verbal agreement with the management of Persib Bandung.

However, until now, it is not known for certain whether Persib Bandung will indeed attract Stefano Beltrame to join their club or not.

It seems that the news regarding Stefano Beltrame’s plans to strengthen Persib Bandung if he joins, has received little approval from the Bobotohs.

This happened because many of them expressed various reasons, until they considered Stefano Beltrame not suitable to be recruited.

In fact, these statements can also be seen directly on Stefano Beltrame’s personal Instagram account.

In the upload he shared on November 18 2023, many of the Bobotohs expressed their anxiety if Stefano Beltrame joined Persib.

This anxiety arose because of the history of injuries he had experienced and his record of not having a club for quite a long time.

There are even those who question the reason why Persib Bandung often brings in players who don’t currently have a club.

“Just look at his injury history, it will be like Tyrone,” wrote the account @yhoga-06.

“I really like visiting players who don’t have a club, sis sis,” wrote the account @widiawan10969.

“This rich person has been unemployed for a long time, can he still play football,” wrote the account @rezaleowpp.

Even though there are many objections from netizens, the truth about the news regarding Stefano Beltrame, who is currently being looked at by Persib Bandung, is not yet known for certain. (*/Dinda)