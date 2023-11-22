Suara.com – Three Indonesian MER-C volunteers who were reported to have lost contact after the Israeli military raided the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza are now taking refuge in a bunker.

When the three of them lost contact due to a loss of signal and electricity, wild news about the three of them emerged.

There were even rumors circulating that sources stated that two volunteers from Indonesia were being held captive by the Israeli military, while another volunteer had disappeared without a word.

However, this news was denied when MER-C received contact from one of the volunteers, Reza Aldilla Kurniawan. Using a special communication tool belonging to a local journalist, Reza was able to contact the MER-C office in Jakarta.

When communicating with Reza, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium Sarbini Abdul Murad said that before losing contact on November 11, he and his two colleagues were in the Indonesian Hospital bunker.

Then when they reported to the MER-C head office in Jakarta, they were still in the same place.

“We lost contact since November 11, and they were at RSI and are still at RSI in good health,” said Sarbini, in Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Currently, continued Sarbini, his party is still waiting for buses to be picked up by the Gaza government to evacuate Indonesian volunteers, including patients there, from the northern region of Gaza to the southern region.

Remain in Gaza

He confirmed that his three volunteers would stay in Gaza, they would only be evacuated from the northern area of ​​Gaza, to the southern area.

Sarbini argued that Mer-C volunteers were always in conflict areas. So it is impossible for Mer-C to abandon the Palestinian people in the midst of the current conflict.

Sarbini continued, currently his party is actually thinking about how to arrange for Mer-C Indonesia volunteers to continue to increase.

“MER-C departs in conflict countries like that. “So if 3 people are evacuated out, that means it’s not MER-C, in fact we are arranging for people to go to Gaza, so MER-C is indeed an organization like that in conflict and risk locations,” explained Sarbini.

Sarbini also claimed that if he had been successfully evacuated to the southern region of Gaza, conditions there would be more conducive compared to the northern part of Gaza.

“In the south and in the center it is much more conducive, compared to the north. “There will also be more aid coming in there,” he said.