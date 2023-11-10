In the occupied West Bank, in times of war, protests become daily events. For Palestinians in the West Bank, taking to the streets is a desperate reaction to the massacres perpetrated against civilians in the Gaz Strip, such as the bombings against the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31 and the following day, or the attack on an ambulance near Al Shifa hospital, Gaza City, on November 3.

Among the most popular uprisings during this month of war, the protests of October 17th stand out, which involved all the urban centers of the West Bank, as well as many capitals of the Arab world. That evening, the shock suffered by the Palestinian community at the news, broadcast by al-Jazeera, of the explosion at the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, which caused around 500 victims and for which Israeli responsibility is the subject of investigations, was enormous.

In the two hours that follow the explosion, the streets of the center of Ramallah are filled with hordes of young people running to warn traders to lower the shutters of shops, cafes and restaurants. Thus begins the strike that will transform the Palestinian “capital” into a ghost town for the entire following day. That same evening, however, while the shopkeepers close their businesses, the city streets are anything but deserted: cars and pedestrians head en masse towards Al Manara.

“People are angry, they are going crazy with horror and so they are pouring into the streets,” explains Basel, originally from Gaza and resident in Ramallah, as he parks his car in a side street to go to the square with his eleven-year-old daughter.

To the cries of protest against Israeli war crimes are now added invectives against the Palestinian National Authority which target Abu Mazen: “We want the fall of the president”, chant the ranks of demonstrators close to Hamas.

Faced with these chants, Basel decides to return home: experience teaches him that the situation will become violent. «They are saying that they want to oust the president, I don’t agree with all this. In my opinion, what we need now is union, not internal clashes”, he observes.

A few minutes later, a large portion of the crowd heads in procession towards the Muqata’a, the complex made up of the government headquarters of the Palestinian National Authority and the presidential palace. Blocking the way is the Palestinian police, which transforms itself into a repressive force and opens fire against its own citizens. The sound of gunshots replaces the choirs sung in unison until a few minutes earlier.

The unforgivable fault of the president, according to these protesters, is that of not having taken a univocal position of condemnation against Israel and solidarity towards the population of the Strip. This crowd, now shocked by the death of those who had sought medical treatment and refuge in the stricken hospital in Gaza City, proclaims closeness to Hamas by identifying the armed group as the true Palestinian resistance, in stark contrast to the para-government of the PA, accused of being increasingly bowed to Israeli claims to receive security guarantees through internal repression in the West Bank.

The position taken by President Abu Mazen, who interrupted the silence of the first days primarily to condemn the actions of Hamas on 7 October, rather than to oppose the atrocities committed by Israel, confirmed the perception of many Palestinians that the Authority that should represent both deaf to their needs.

«At this point, if Hamas disappears, the Palestinian resistance will be condemned to perish for at least the next thirty years. There would be no force to protect Palestinians in either Gaza or the West Bank. The Israelis would wipe us out.”

In Ramallah, even those who are not close to the hegemonic armed movement in the Strip and do not share its ideology think so. But with an unarmed Palestinian Authority, part of the streets in revolt in the West Bank wear the colors of Hamas, while the rest accept its presence so as not to remain orphaned of some political force that effectively opposes the Israeli occupation.

If on the evening of October 17th there are few flags in al Manara, during the numerous protests that have animated these weeks, however, the panorama of the crowded square is a two-tone stage. The colors of the Palestinian flags prevail, but among the national ones, many of a single color also stand out: green stands out in the agglomerations of the crowd made up of Hamas sympathizers, intent on waving flags made their own by the armed organization in the de facto government of the Strip.

The difference between those who openly support Hamas and those who see its activity as the lesser evil emerges from these colors and the composition of the square: the groups, even if not opposite, are distinct. Where the national flags prevail over the green ones, the closeness to the victims of Gaza and the indignation in the face of the narrative that Western media and diplomats propound is expressed with placards and posters, often held up by children with kefyah on their heads who sit on the shoulders of fathers, alongside mothers.

Where instead the green flags dominate, the head of the procession is entirely male, while rows of women wearing party bands over the hijab follow in the queue: the choirs, in this large corner of the square, chant religious slogans and celebrations of the Brigades al-Qassam.

During many of these protests, before and after the evening of October 17, when dissatisfaction with the Palestinian National Authority does not catalyze the attention of the demonstrators, one of the natural outlets of the marches is the point of contact with the Israeli armed forces .

It is in fact in al-Bireh, in the buffer zone designated as area B and located on the outskirts of the Israeli settlement Beit El, that very young Palestinians are killed daily by Israeli bullets.

Israeli soldiers respond with bullets to the Palestinian stones that split the air, aiming towards the military vehicles. The ambulances busy in an incessant coming and going and the journalists equipped with helmets and bulletproof vests complete the portrait of a scene obscured only by clouds of smoke, fueled by fires that serve to obstruct the view of snipers.

However, Israel is deaf to the requests of those who want an end to the massacres. While the intensity of protests and armed clashes in the West Bank increases along with unheard complaints against the crimes of the Jewish State, the IDF’s land operation, which began during the last weekend of October, continues surrounding Gaza City without sparing civilians. The bombings are incessant and the victims in the Strip exceed nine thousand.