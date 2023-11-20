Ilgaz is in the cell waiting for the judge to rule if he has to go to preventive detention or if he is released. So that the wait is not too long, Ceylin is with him and shows him all her support.

While they are there, Ömer shows up at the cell and the prosecutor tells him that he knows that he is up to something and that he knows that he is behind everything that is happening: “When I get out of here I’m going to go after you.”

Not content with that, Ömer denounces Ceylin to the bar association for helping Özge hide Kesic’s body and demands that the young woman be disbarred from practicing as a lawyer again. Will she achieve her goal?

