Suara.com – Honda factory team (HRC), Repsol Honda has confirmed the signing of a contract with racer Luca Marini for the 2024 MotoGP season.

“He (Marini) will join Joan Mir in the factory Honda team on a two-year contract,” said the official MotoGP statement, quoted on Tuesday (28/11).

The 26-year-old Italian joins the MotoGP racing class in 2021 after claiming six wins and 15 podiums in the Moto2 class.

Since joining the premier class, Marini has achieved two grand prix podiums, two poles and four Sprint podiums in 2023.

Previously, it was rumored that Marini would move to the factory Honda team, replacing Marc Marquez, who will switch to the Ducati satellite team, Gresini Racing, with his younger brother, Alex Marquez, next season.

Apart from that, the younger brother of MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi previously indicated that he wanted to race for the factory team.

“It has always been my dream to be in a factory team and lead the team to victory. “I also feel I can develop rapidly in the factory team,” said Marini, some time ago.