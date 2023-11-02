The Juventus club has notified the established parties of the deed of renunciation of the appeal

Juventus’ official renunciation of the appeal for compensation for damages for the awarding of the 2006 scudetto to Inter is contained in a document attached to the consolidated financial statements dated 30 June 2023. Under the heading “Appeal to the Council of State vs. TAR ruling of Lazio 18 July 2016, the club confirms that “on 13 October 2023 Juventus notified the parties established of the deed of renunciation of the appeal pursuant to art. 84 cod. proc. admin., requesting compensation for litigation costs. At the hearing on 24 October 2023, the FIGC and FC Internazionale Milano SpA did not oppose the waiver, leaving it to the Board for the decision regarding the costs of the dispute.”

I STEP BACK

—

The decision to give up pursuing the proceedings was dictated by the rejection of the appeal made to the Council of State against the Football Federation, Inter and Coni to overturn the 2016 TAR ruling, effectively removing the compensation which – according to what was indicated in the half-yearly report of the Juve’s budget – could have reached the monstrous figure of 443 million 725 thousand and 200 euros. The ruling of a few months ago had created the legal conditions for a consequent rejection in the related process: for this reason the step backwards – which closes Calciopoli – was more of a symbolic and political act than a substantive one.