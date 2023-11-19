Suara.com – Japan U-17 striker, Rento Takaoka is temporarily the top scorer at the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Together with Brazilian striker Kaua Elias, Takaoka has scored 4 goals in the U-17 World Cup.

The 16 year old striker’s goal tally still has the potential to increase. Japan is certain to qualify for the last 16 of the U-17 World Cup. In the round of 16, Rento Takaoka et al will be challenged by Spain.

There is something interesting about this Japanese player. It turns out he admitted that actually becoming a professional player was not his main choice. He admitted this to Japanese media, Asahi.com as quoted Suara.comSunday (19/11).

“I started (playing soccer) just for fun,” said the player who started his soccer career at Mimata FC.

Takaoka then said that his father encouraged him to continue practicing and perfecting his skills as a footballer.

“Then my father continued to encourage and support me to focus here. I was happy and enjoyed it (becoming a professional player),” he explained.

The selection of Rento Takaoka to be part of the Japan U-17 squad at the 2023 U-17 World Cup has also attracted the attention of the local public. This is because he comes from a small club, not an elite club in the Japanese League.

In fact, the club that Takaoka is currently defending, Mimata FC, is not big in the Japanese League. However, Takaoka has defended this club since he was in elementary school.

For Takaoka, currently he is ignoring the condition of his team. The most important thing now is that he wants to be the best in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

“I don’t care about the team. I just play on the team. The most important thing is to be the best in Japan,” he said.

Rento Takaoka’s strengths

Rento Takaoka was born in Miyazaki, Japan on March 12 2007. As a striker, he has a decent body posture. Its height reaches 1.65 m.

Coach Hirofusa Hisanaga, who has coached Takaoka since second grade at junior high school, revealed that his team has advantages as a striker.

According to Hisanaga, Takaoka has speed in running and has a strong body posture for duels against opposing defenders.

“He is a hard worker who tries not to waste time. He doesn’t even want to lose a second during the running speed test in physical education class,” said Hisanaga.

Apart from that, Takaoka said Hisanaga often adds to his own training portion. This is what makes the Japanese player physically strong.

“He trained secretly because he wanted to be unbeatable by opposing players,”

Rento Takaoka joined the Japanese U-17 team in March 2023 during a training camp in Algeria. At the U-17 Asian Cup last June, he only had the status of a reserve player.

In August 2023, Rento Takaoka won the title of best player in the international tournament held in Hiroshima, Japan.