The Renfe website is still a disaster. Although it has received several facelifts, its operation is erratic, slow and very far from what is expected from the website of the main public transport company in Spain. Renfe is very aware of this and is going to try again to remedy it. This time with a project of a magnitude much more in line with the titanic task they have pending.

Renfe awards 78.6 million euros to renew the website. In a statement, Renfe explains that it has awarded two contracts for a total value of 164 million euros. One of them of 85.5 million euros to Sqills Products BV for the implementation, configuration and operation of the passenger service (PSS) and another of 78.6 million euros for the “design, construction, maintenance and operation of the new system of sale and reservation of Renfe tickets”.

Accenture will be in charge. This large contract has been awarded to UTE Accenture and Evolutio Cloud Enable. The technology consulting firm and the company specialized in integrating cloud services will have the task of completely replacing the Renfe website.

The company’s goal is to renew its entire system, from the website to the application, including ticket offices, self-sales machines and check-in systems.

Compatible with third parties and new control panel. According to Renfe, the new system will comply with European standards and will facilitate integration with other applications and third parties. This opens the door to being able to purchase Renfe tickets from other applications or receive precise information through map applications. We will have to wait for it to arrive to see the details, but the project promises a profound change compared to what is currently offered.

In addition to purchasing tickets, the project promises to add new sales-related functions such as a new control panel with a “private customer area, compensation control, fraud controls, document control, issuance of invoices, etc.”

This time it is a much more appropriate budget. The Renfe website has 5.6 million unique users per month. In 2019, a contract tender was announced to renew its website. The budget was 700,000 euros. An amount that different experts considered totally insufficient.

On this occasion the budget is 78.6 million euros. That is, 114 times more. A much larger budget to cover a renovation that is not only aesthetic, but must completely replace the entire system to speed up ticket sales. We do not know if after so many years the Renfe website will be fixed, what does seem is that the budget set on this occasion is much more ambitious and in line with the challenge.

