Let’s tell you How do you know if your train will be affected by the Renfe strike, which has been convened on November 24 and 30 and December 1, 4 and 5, coinciding with the Constitution long weekend. This strike has been called to protest the transfer of Rodalies to the Generalitat of Catalonia.

It is expected that as a result of the strikes, Renfe will cancel 1,548 AVE, medium and long distance trains, in addition to 990 commuter routes in which there will be delays and fewer trains. If you plan to travel, we are going to tell you how you can know if your train is affected.

How to know if your train is affected

If you are going to travel by AVE, medium and long distance, there are more than 1,500 possible canceled trains. As you can imagine, it is very difficult to show you the complete list of trains that will not run.





However, the key is in the minimum services. Renfe has published a list of all the trains that WILL circulate for minimum services. You will find the list in this PDF file, starting on page 23.

Here, the mechanics are very simple, If your train appears on the list it is because it has not been canceled, and if your train does not appear on the list then it will be because it does not run. It’s a pretty long list.





The best way to proceed here look at your train number on your ticket that you have purchased. So, in the browser or in the downloaded PDF, use the search engine to find that train. Once you have found the train, simply look through the matches to see if your trip is on the day and time shown on your ticket.

As for the surroundings, there are no specific trains that have been calculated to circulate or not. Here, you just have to know that 75% of the trains will run during rush hour, the rush hour being from 6:00 to 9:00, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. During the rest of the strike day, 50% of the trains will run.

Cover photo | Yubal Fernandez

